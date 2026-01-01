Sign Up
East Texas A&M University Transfers: 2026 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

This is the complete guide for transferring to East Texas A&M. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to East Texas A&M.

East Texas A&M University chances calculator

This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college

Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages.

Your SAT Score
*optional
400
1600
my SAT
Your ACT Score
*optional
Select a Score
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 27
  • 28
  • 29
  • 30
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 34
  • 35
  • 36
    • Your GPA*
    on a 4.0 scale

    I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.

    Read about the Risks of Transferring

    Can you transfer into East Texas A&M University

    East Texas A&M requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:

    Admission Item Required?
    High School Transcript Not Required
    College Transcript Required of All
    Essay or Personal Statement Not Required
    Interview Not Required
    Standardized Test Scores Not Required
    Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required

    In addition to the above requirements, East Texas A&M also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.

    East Texas A&M requires a minimum of 21 credits.

    Additionally, of the 2179 accepted transfer students, 1329 students enrolled - that means the yield was 60.99%.

    East Texas A&M accepts 65 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

    East Texas A&M requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

    In addition, East Texas A&M requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

    Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the East Texas A&M website for more info.
    East Texas A&M accepts 64.11% transfer applicants, which is competitive.

    To have a shot at transferring into East Texas A&M, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.4 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.54. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.

    The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of East Texas A&M students.

    25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average
    SAT Math 440 540 490
    SAT Reading 430 540 485
    2018 Total SAT Score 870 1080 975
    25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average
    ACT Math 17 24 20
    ACT Reading 18 25 21
    2018 Total ACT Score 35 49 42

    East Texas A&M University’s average SAT score is 975. To be a competitive applicant for East Texas A&M University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

    What are the possible risks of transferring

