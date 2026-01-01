Will you get accepted?

East Texas A&M University Transfers: 2026 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to East Texas A&M. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to East Texas A&M.

East Texas A&M University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring

What are the transfer requirements for East Texas A&M? East Texas A&M requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Not Required College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, East Texas A&M also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. East Texas A&M requires a minimum of 21 credits.

What are East Texas A&M University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down East Texas A&M transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is East Texas A&M University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, East Texas A&M received 3399 transfer applicants. The school accepted 2179 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for East Texas A&M is 64.11%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into East Texas A&M. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the East Texas A&M University transfer GPA requirements? East Texas A&M requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, East Texas A&M requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for East Texas A&M East Texas A&M has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to East Texas A&M? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to East Texas A&M. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Commerce... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at East Texas A&M is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to East Texas A&M then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into East Texas A&M Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the East Texas A&M website for more info.

East Texas A&M accepts 64.11% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into East Texas A&M, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.4 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.54. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of East Texas A&M students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 440 540 490 SAT Reading 430 540 485 2018 Total SAT Score 870 1080 975 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 24 20 ACT Reading 18 25 21 2018 Total ACT Score 35 49 42 East Texas A&M University’s average SAT score is 975. To be a competitive applicant for East Texas A&M University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

