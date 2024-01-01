Will you get accepted?

Oklahoma Christian University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to OC Oklahoma Christian OCUSA Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts OCC Oklahoma Christian College. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to OC Oklahoma Christian OCUSA Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts OCC Oklahoma Christian College.

At OC Oklahoma Christian OCUSA Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts OCC Oklahoma Christian College, 5.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Oklahoma Christian University, click here

What are the transfer requirements for OC Oklahoma Christian OCUSA Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts OCC Oklahoma Christian College? OC Oklahoma Christian OCUSA Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts OCC Oklahoma Christian College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, OC Oklahoma Christian OCUSA Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts OCC Oklahoma Christian College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. OC Oklahoma Christian OCUSA Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts OCC Oklahoma Christian College requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Oklahoma Christian University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down OC Oklahoma Christian OCUSA Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts OCC Oklahoma Christian College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Oklahoma Christian University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, OC Oklahoma Christian OCUSA Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts OCC Oklahoma Christian College received 262 transfer applicants. The school accepted 196 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for OC Oklahoma Christian OCUSA Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts OCC Oklahoma Christian College is 74.81%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into OC Oklahoma Christian OCUSA Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts OCC Oklahoma Christian College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Oklahoma Christian University transfer GPA requirements? OC Oklahoma Christian OCUSA Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts OCC Oklahoma Christian College requires a minimum college GPA of 24.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, OC Oklahoma Christian OCUSA Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts OCC Oklahoma Christian College requires a minimum high school GPA of 24.0.

Additional Transfer Info for OC Oklahoma Christian OCUSA Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts OCC Oklahoma Christian College OC Oklahoma Christian OCUSA Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts OCC Oklahoma Christian College has noted the additional policies: If you have less than 60 hours, please complete and submit a housing request form for the residence halls, including an $125 deposit ($115 is refundable through May 1)..

Will you enjoy transferring to OC Oklahoma Christian OCUSA Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts OCC Oklahoma Christian College? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to OC Oklahoma Christian OCUSA Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts OCC Oklahoma Christian College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Edmond... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at OC Oklahoma Christian OCUSA Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts OCC Oklahoma Christian College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to OC Oklahoma Christian OCUSA Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts OCC Oklahoma Christian College then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into OC Oklahoma Christian OCUSA Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts OCC Oklahoma Christian College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the OC Oklahoma Christian OCUSA Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts OCC Oklahoma Christian College website for more info.

OC Oklahoma Christian OCUSA Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts OCC Oklahoma Christian College accepts 74.81% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into OC Oklahoma Christian OCUSA Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts OCC Oklahoma Christian College, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.5 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.64. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of OC Oklahoma Christian OCUSA Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts OCC Oklahoma Christian College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 470 600 535 SAT Reading 470 620 545 2018 Total SAT Score 940 1220 1080 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 27 23 ACT Reading 21 29 25 2018 Total ACT Score 41 56 48 Oklahoma Christian University’s average SAT score is 1080. To be a competitive applicant for Oklahoma Christian University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

