Regis University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Regis, 35.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Regis University, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Regis? Regis requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Regis also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Regis requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Regis University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Regis transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 1 Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline December 1 Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Regis University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Regis received 918 transfer applicants. The school accepted 499 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Regis is 54.36%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Regis. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Regis University transfer GPA requirements? Regis requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Regis requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.2.

Additional Transfer Info for Regis Regis has noted the additional policies: Transfer polices may vary between Anderson Coll of Business, Coll of Computer and Information Sciences, Coll of Contemporary Liberal Studies, Regis Coll, and Rueckert-Hartman Coll for Health Professions..

Will you enjoy transferring to Regis? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Regis. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Denver... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Regis is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Regis Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Regis website for more info.

Regis accepts 54.36% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Regis, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.57 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.71. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Regis students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 470 570 520 SAT Reading 480 600 540 2018 Total SAT Score 950 1170 1060 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 19 26 22 ACT Reading 21 27 24 2018 Total ACT Score 40 53 46 Regis University’s average SAT score is 1060. To be a competitive applicant for Regis University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

