University of Missouri-St Louis Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

University of Missouri-St Louis requires a minimum of 24 credits. I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At University of Missouri-St Louis, 74.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of Missouri-St Louis, click here

What are the transfer requirements for University of Missouri-St Louis? University of Missouri-St Louis requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, University of Missouri-St Louis also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. University of Missouri-St Louis requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are University of Missouri-St Louis’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down University of Missouri-St Louis transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 19 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Missouri-St Louis’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, University of Missouri-St Louis received 1830 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1676 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for University of Missouri-St Louis is 91.58%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into University of Missouri-St Louis. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of Missouri-St Louis transfer GPA requirements? University of Missouri-St Louis requires a minimum college GPA of 2.3 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, University of Missouri-St Louis requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.3.

Additional Transfer Info for University of Missouri-St Louis University of Missouri-St Louis has noted the additional policies: Students holding A.A. degrees with a minimum 2.3 GPA from Missouri institutions are admitted with junior standing through CBHE agreement..

Will you enjoy transferring to University of Missouri-St Louis? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to University of Missouri-St Louis. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Saint Louis... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at University of Missouri-St Louis is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to University of Missouri-St Louis then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Missouri-St Louis Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the University of Missouri-St Louis website for more info.

University of Missouri-St Louis accepts 91.58% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into University of Missouri-St Louis, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.48 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.62. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of University of Missouri-St Louis students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 470 560 515 SAT Reading 470 520 495 2018 Total SAT Score 940 1080 1010 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 19 26 22 ACT Reading 21 27 24 2018 Total ACT Score 40 53 46 University of Missouri-St Louis’s average SAT score is 1010. To be a competitive applicant for University of Missouri-St Louis your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

