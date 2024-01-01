Will you get accepted?

Wheaton College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Wheaton College. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Wheaton College.

What are the transfer requirements for Wheaton College? Wheaton College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Wheaton College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Wheaton College requires a minimum of 16 credits.

What are Wheaton College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Wheaton College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline May 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 15 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Wheaton College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Wheaton College received 100 transfer applicants. The school accepted 46 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Wheaton College is 46.0%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Wheaton College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Wheaton College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 46 accepted transfer students, 16 students enrolled - that means the yield was 34.78%. Wheaton College accepts 46 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Wheaton College transfer GPA requirements? Wheaton College requires a minimum college GPA of 3.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Wheaton College requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Wheaton College Wheaton College has noted the additional policies: Dean's report, mid-term evaluation, and professor recommendation required..

Will you enjoy transferring to Wheaton College? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Wheaton College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Norton... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Wheaton College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Wheaton College then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Wheaton College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Wheaton College website for more info.

Wheaton College accepts 46.0% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Wheaton College, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.42 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.56. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Wheaton College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 590 710 650 SAT Reading 620 710 665 2018 Total SAT Score 1210 1420 1315 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 25 30 27 ACT Reading 27 34 30 2018 Total ACT Score 52 64 58 Wheaton College’s average SAT score is 1315. To be a competitive applicant for Wheaton College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

