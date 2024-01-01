Will you get accepted?

Stonehill College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Stonehill College.

What are the transfer requirements for Stonehill College? Stonehill College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Stonehill College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Stonehill College requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Stonehill College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Stonehill College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline April 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Stonehill College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Stonehill College received 198 transfer applicants. The school accepted 100 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Stonehill College is 50.51%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Stonehill College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Stonehill College transfer GPA requirements? Stonehill College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Stonehill College requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Will you enjoy transferring to Stonehill College? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Stonehill College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Easton... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Stonehill College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Stonehill College then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Stonehill College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Stonehill College website for more info.

Stonehill College accepts 50.51% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Stonehill College, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.3 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.43. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Stonehill College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 560 650 605 SAT Reading 570 650 610 2018 Total SAT Score 1130 1300 1215 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 0 0 0 ACT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0 Stonehill College’s average SAT score is 1215. To be a competitive applicant for Stonehill College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

