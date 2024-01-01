Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

The #1 UGC Video Platform

CampusReel makes it easy to source user-generated videos and images. Simply invite your community to share their experiences on CampusReel through our web or mobile apps.

Schedule a Demo

A Game-Changing User-Generated Video Platform

UGC Software

Sharing UGC content to CampusReel is frictionless. Your community can upload videos and images from any device at any time. You will get to leverage an ever-growing media library and re-distribute across any platform.

Schedule a Demo

UGC Video

Raw and authentic user-generated video content has become fundamental to building trust in a digital world. Sometimes, though, unedited content can feel downright low-quality. CampusReel’s software turns UGC video content into authentic yet polished videos.

Schedule a Demo

UGC App

To generate the most content possible, you need to be accessible on a mobile device. CampusReel’s native iOS and Android apps allow your community to easily submit video and image content.

Schedule a Demo

Hear Our Happy Customers

Our results and customers speak for themselves. We are proud to support schools, programs, hospitals, and companies in their video projects.

Schedule a Demo

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I download my UGC content?
Absolutely! You can easily download all UGC content for reuse across any channel.
Can I embed UGC content?
Yes! Our UGC software makes it easy to embed videos from CampusReel on your site. Additionally, you can customize your brand settings to control the display for each piece of content.
User-generated videos can feel boring or poorly edited. How do you spice them up?
You have the choice to keep your UGC content unedited. However, sometimes unedited videos lack the energy or professionalism you’re looking for. Therefore, CampusReel has created a variety of video templates that you can 1-click apply to any video in your library. These templates are 100% customizable and can be suited to your brand needs. Please inquire about custom templates and video automation if that’s of interest to you.
Do you have a mobile app to support UGC content gathering?
Yes, we have a mobile app to easily access user smartphone footage and record in-app. Our web app is also fully mobile responsive and ADA and WCAG 2.1AA compliant.

Get In Touch With Us

Looking to learn more about how CampusReel can further your admissions and marketing goals?

Schedule a Demo
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved