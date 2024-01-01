Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

#1 Lead Generation Platform in Education

CampusReel’s award-winning lead generation and enrollment solution helps schools of all shapes and sizes to find, attract and enroll their best-fit students.

Schedule a Demo

Leads & Prospects That Convert

High-Intent Leads

CampusReel leads convert into applications at a rate of 60%. We are creating a new standard for the term “high-intent”. We help all types of colleges, universities, graduate programs, and K12 schools recruit their next class.

Schedule a Demo

No Prospect Limits

Once you book a demo with us, you’ll see how our software generates leads and prospects for you, while you sit back and relax. We are reimagining lead generation in higher education and changing the way college and universities prospect students.

Schedule a Demo

Turn Videos Into Enrollments

Historically, schools have struggled to understand how video fits into the enrollment funnel. It turns out it’s your biggest asset! CampusReel’s video technology converts your video viewers into high-intent leads.

Schedule a Demo

Hear Our Happy Customers

Our results and customers speak for themselves. We are proud to support schools, programs, hospitals, and companies in their video projects.

Schedule a Demo

Frequently Asked Questions

How can lead generation help me market my college?
Without qualified leads, marketing a college is nearly impossible. The keyword here is “qualified”. Lead generation can be an enormous success or a total disaster - the quality of the initiative is dependent on the quality of the project. CampusReel’s only sources high-intent leads so that you can fill your marketing and communication funnels with prospects that are genuinely interested in your school or program.
Do you provide lead generation for higher education?
Yes! All types of higher education institutions from around the world rely on our lead generation capabilities. We are helping hundreds of schools in more than a dozen countries to generate best-fit leads.
Do you provide lead generation for other educational institutions?
Yes. We work with K12 schools, community colleges, and a number of program and project types across education.

Get In Touch With Us

Looking to learn more about how CampusReel can further your admissions and marketing goals?

Schedule a Demo
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved