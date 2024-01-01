Sign Up
An Award-Winnning Strategic Enrollment Management Solution

CampusReel’s award-winning lead generation and enrollment solution helps schools of all shapes and sizes to find, attract and enroll their best-fit students.

Schedule a Demo

Strategic Enrollment Management - with Video

60% Application Rates

Not all leads are created equal. Strategic enrollment management relies on an ability to uncover and attract high-intent leads at a variety of points in the enrollment funnel. While traditional enrollment strategies fail to cater to this generation’s needs and expectations, CampusReel leverages Gen. Z expectations to drive applications at an industry-leading rate.

11% Yield Rates

11% Yield Rates

Don’t just buy leads - Fill your class. CampusReel’s strategic enrollment management solution results in students showing up to school. Our enrollment strategies are battle-tested by hundreds of schools and programs.

Customized Plans

Customized Plans

Although we know what works, we also know each of our clients has their own needs and priorities. Perhaps you want to recruit from a new market, showcase a new program, or laser in on one area of your funnel. We’ll draw on a variety of experiences to develop a strategic enrollment plan that achieves your institution’s goals.

Schedule a Demo

Hear Our Happy Customers

Our results and customers speak for themselves. We are proud to support schools all over the world.

Schedule a Demo

Frequently Asked Questions

What is enrollment management?
Enrollment management encompasses a variety of skills, teams, resources, and strategies to find, recruit, and enroll best-fit students to an academic institution. Depending on the age and size of your institution, you may or may not already have an existing framework to leverage along with a team. There is no one-size-fits-all strategic enrollment strategy. If there were, everyone would be using it! By creating or seamlessly plugging into any strategic enrollment management framework, CampusReel can enable and achieve any enrollment goal across the recruitment funnel.
How do you help create a strategic enrollment management plan?
Our experienced and highly trained team has worked with hundreds of schools and programs, from traditional undergraduate colleges to top-ranked MBA programs and public charter schools. We draw on our collective experience with a suite of successful clients to identify your top enrollment priorities and align them with sustainable and cost-effective technology.
What are some of your basic strategic enrollment management principles?
Good data, trust, connection, and consistency. These four ingredients are paramount to every effective strategic enrollment management plan
How has strategic enrollment management in higher education evolved?
One word: Digitally. Strategic enrollment plans need to keep pace with the development and trends of technology itself. You need to be in 5X more places (e.g. channels like YouTube, Instagram, etc.) than just 10 years ago. You also need to build trust and connection in a digital-first landscape. CampusReel’s suite of enrollment tools and technologies allow you to be omnipresent across the web

Get In Touch With Us

Looking to learn more about how CampusReel can further your admissions and marketing goals?

Schedule a Demo
