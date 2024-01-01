What is enrollment management?

Enrollment management encompasses a variety of skills, teams, resources, and strategies to find, recruit, and enroll best-fit students to an academic institution. Depending on the age and size of your institution, you may or may not already have an existing framework to leverage along with a team. There is no one-size-fits-all strategic enrollment strategy. If there were, everyone would be using it! By creating or seamlessly plugging into any strategic enrollment management framework, CampusReel can enable and achieve any enrollment goal across the recruitment funnel.