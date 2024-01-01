An Award-Winnning Strategic Enrollment Management Solution
CampusReel’s award-winning lead generation and enrollment solution helps schools of all shapes and sizes to find, attract and enroll their best-fit students.
Strategic Enrollment Management - with Video
60% Application Rates
Not all leads are created equal. Strategic enrollment management relies on an ability to uncover and attract high-intent leads at a variety of points in the enrollment funnel. While traditional enrollment strategies fail to cater to this generation’s needs and expectations, CampusReel leverages Gen. Z expectations to drive applications at an industry-leading rate.
11% Yield Rates
Don’t just buy leads - Fill your class. CampusReel’s strategic enrollment management solution results in students showing up to school. Our enrollment strategies are battle-tested by hundreds of schools and programs.
Customized Plans
Although we know what works, we also know each of our clients has their own needs and priorities. Perhaps you want to recruit from a new market, showcase a new program, or laser in on one area of your funnel. We’ll draw on a variety of experiences to develop a strategic enrollment plan that achieves your institution’s goals.
Hear Our Happy Customers
Our results and customers speak for themselves. We are proud to support schools all over the world.
Frequently Asked Questions
Get In Touch With Us
Looking to learn more about how CampusReel can further your admissions and marketing goals?