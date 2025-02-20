Job Description

IN-PERSON WORKING OPPORTUNITIES ONLY FOR ASIS STUDENTS

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF A SALES REPRESENTATIVE:

As a Sales Representative, you are the primary contact for our clients. You start each day excited to establish new relationships while continuing to nurture existing ones. By meeting with our potential customers, you are able to build excellent rapport and more effectively educate them about our products and services. Your excellent communication skills are an essential part of your success, as you complete product presentations and give price quotes. To complete sales, you collect and enter order information all while providing superior customer service.

We focus on a national level to expand clients into new markets to create new revenue streams for years decades to come.

Responsibilities and Duties:

One-on-one sales with customers in an outside sales environment.

Greet customers in a courteous, friendly, and professional manner using company procedures

Give product presentations to complete sales orders with customers.

Listen attentively to customer needs and concerns; demonstrate empathy.

Clarify customer requirements; probe for and confirm understanding of needs.

Meet customer requirements by providing personalized solutions.

Confirm customer understanding of the solution and provide additional customer education as needed.

Frequent travel throughout the year and 1-4 months relocation during the summer.

About You

You are organized and manage your time effectively in order to regularly achieve individual and team goals. You feel good about playing an important role in the success of a growing company with a solid reputation.

Knowledge of basic computer operations

Courteous with strong customer service orientation

Dependable with proficient attention to detail

Good listening and responding skills

Must be flexible with the ability to adapt to changes quickly and think conceptually

Solid problem-solving skills

Must be willing to take the initiative

All ASIS students are invited to apply for this amazing summer internship opportunity!

