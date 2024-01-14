Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
Apply now
Brand Ambassador - Brooklyn Law School
Location
Brooklyn, NY
Type
Part Time
Salary
$25 - 35 USD
Job Description
Posted on: January 14, 2024

CampusReel is a high-growth technology company that is radically disrupting college search. By working with current students at college campuses around the country, we bring the student experience to life and share it with families searching for their best fit colleges. We’ve been featured in Forbes, TechCrunch, USA Today and our founders are on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Brooklyn Law School Students: do you have a passion for your school? Do you have an interest in marketing, video or social media? Do you wish CampusReel existed when you were applying to college? Do you want a flexible work opportunity that also provides amazing resume experience? If you answered yes to any of these questions, apply to be a Brand Ambassador at Brooklyn Law School!

As a brand ambassador, you will be responsible for raising awareness on campus about CampusReel, and helping to share and document your experience as a student. For example, quickly sharing pictures and videos of your experience through our mobile apps. CampusReel democratizes the college search process by crowdsourcing student-made videos from hundreds of college campuses. Our videos are authentic and honest - we allow current college students to tell their campus story with 1-5 minute videos capturing campus life.

Our team will train you on marketing fundamentals, communication practices and skills, and expose you to other components of a high-growth startup.

Through this flexible, part-time role you will help current high school students feel more confident in their college search and selection process, work closely with one of education’s most exciting tech startups, and earn a little extra income.

This opportunity is an on-campus student job open to all current Brooklyn Law School students. This work can be completed remotely, but you should have access to campus and the surrounding area in Brooklyn, NY.

Apply now
Apply now
This position is hiring now. Apply directly through CampusReel.
Apply now
More job openings
Virtual Tour Guide at Brooklyn Law School
Location
Brooklyn, NY
Type
Part Time
Salary
$25 - 35 USD
Technology Sales Representative from Brooklyn Law School | Vivint Solar
Location
Brooklyn, NY
Type
Full Time
Salary
$45 USD
Easy Student Job - Part Time Sales Representative
Location
Brooklyn, NY
Type
Full Time
Salary
$20 USD
Summer Sales Representative - open to Brooklyn Law School students
Location
Brooklyn, NY
Type
Full Time
Salary
$30 USD
Marketing Intern - Brooklyn Law School
Location
Brooklyn, NY
Type
Part Time
Salary
$25 - 35 USD
Apply now
This position is hiring now. Apply directly through CampusReel.
Apply now
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved