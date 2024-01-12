Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
Apply now
Marketing Intern - Cabrini University
Location
Radnor, PA
Type
Part Time
Salary
$25 - 35 USD
Job Description
Posted on: January 12, 2024

CampusReel is a high-growth startup that is radically disrupting college search. We’ve been featured in Forbes, TechCrunch, USA Today and our founders are on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Cabrini University Students: do you have a passion for your school? Do you have an interest in marketing and/or video? Do you wish CampusReel existed when you were applying to college? Do you want a flexible work opportunity that also provides amazing resume experience? If you answered yes to any of these questions, apply to be a marketing intern at Cabrini University.

Help capture moments on campus through our native iOS and Android mobile apps, and share pictures and videos of Cabrini University.

Requirements & Responsibilities:

  • Flexible 1 hour time commitment per week
  • Social media posting and coordinating
  • Create mini videos using your smartphone
  • Upload pictures of your experience
  • Find other students to contribute to CampusReel

About our Company

CampusReel democratizes the college search process by crowdsourcing student-made videos from hundreds of college campuses. Our videos are authentic and honest - we allow current college students to tell their campus story with 1-5 minute videos capturing campus life. As a marketing intern, you will be responsible for raising awareness both on campus and in the high school community about CampusReel primary products and services. Our team will train you on marketing fundamentals, communication practices and skills, and expose you to other components of a high-growth startup.

Through this flexible, part-time role you will help current high school students feel more confident in their college search and selection process, work closely with one of education’s most exciting tech startups, and earn a little extra income.

This opportunity is an on-campus student job open to all current Cabrini University students. This work can be completed remotely, but you should have access to campus and the surrounding area in Radnor, PA.

Apply now
Apply now
This position is hiring now. Apply directly through CampusReel.
Apply now
More job openings
Student Videographer - Cabrini University
Location
Radnor, PA
Type
Part Time
Salary
$25 - 35 USD
Easy Student Job - Part Time Sales Representative
Location
Radnor, PA
Type
Full Time
Salary
$20 USD
Virtual Tour Guide at Cabrini University
Location
Radnor, PA
Type
Part Time
Salary
$25 - 35 USD
Technology Sales Representative from Cabrini University | Vivint Solar
Location
Radnor, PA
Type
Full Time
Salary
$45 USD
Summer Sales Representative - open to Cabrini University students
Location
Radnor, PA
Type
Full Time
Salary
$30 USD
Apply now
This position is hiring now. Apply directly through CampusReel.
Apply now
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved