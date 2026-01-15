Job Description

Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science Students: Do you have a passion for your school? Do you have a great story to share about how you chose Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science and what your experience has been like? Do you want a flexible work opportunity that also provides amazing resume experience? If you answered yes to any of these questions, apply to be a content creator for Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science on CampusReel.

CampusReel democratizes the university search process by crowdsourcing tens of thousands of student-made videos from hundreds of campuses. Our videos are authentic and honest - we allow current students to tell their campus story with 1-5 minute videos capturing campus life.

We offer two different opportunities to join this project and be compensated for your time: a virtual research interview and day-in-the-life video creation.

Virtual Research Interview ($50) - This opportunity is for any Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science Student, even those with limited time availability or video/media skills. Join a CampusReel team member on a video call for a 20-minute, informal, recorded Research Interview. You will be asked to speak honestly and openly about your experience as an Mayo Clinic Student, which we will use to create fun, authentic video content. Share your academic journey and your personal experience of what it means to study at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science Student. We want to hear your unique story!

The Day-in-the-Life Video Creation ($200) - This opportunity is for those desiring to delve deeper into their narrative, develop valuable and transferable videography and marketing skills, and work closely with one of education’s most exciting tech startups. Collaborate with the CampusReel team to film a series of Day-in-the-Life style video clips, showing the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science experience through your eyes. You will be provided with all the training and structure to make this a fun and streamlined process, and all we ask is that you put your best foot forward in the videos! No editing required on your part - record and submit the footage, and the CampusReel editing team will take it from there. This project takes approximately 4-5 hours to complete with a flexible schedule, allowing you to work at your own pace. We recommend that students interested in the video creation opportunity also participate in a research interview to make the most of your story and compensation!

This opportunity is open to all current Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science Students. This work can be completed remotely, on campus or the surrounding area in Rochester, Minnesota.

