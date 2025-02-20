Job Description

IN-PERSON WORKING OPPORTUNITIES ONLY FOR MICHIGAN SCHOOL OF PROFESSIONAL PSYCHOLOGY GRADUATES

UWM is a fast-growing company looking to add mortgage underwriters to our team. No experience? No worries! Eight to ten weeks of extensive training will prep recent college graduates for this exciting industry with amazing career advancement potential. Current students, recent graduates, and alumni of Michigan School of Professional Psychology are encouraged to apply to this role.

Have a knack for numbers and superior people skills? You’re exactly the type of candidate we’re looking for. Possess a winning attitude and quick mind? Even better. All we ask of you is that you bring enthusiasm, a solid work ethic and a strong desire to learn. This is a very team-oriented position and we work closely together.

Interested in learning more? Read on.

WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING

Providing elite service to internal and external clients

Communicating with clients on loan conditions and statuses via phone or video message

Learning investor guidelines, lending policies, and the required documentation, policy and procedures of UWM

Applying knowledge and judgment to detailed loan analyses to offer effective underwriting alternatives to clients

Developing strong computer skills, including Internet knowledge

Managing multiple priorities, while building rapport with clients

WHAT WE NEED FROM YOU

Must Have Qualifications:

Associates Degree

Minimum of 12 months experience in Mortgage or Client Service industry

Work experience with using complex logic and problem solving skills

Advanced computer experience – ability to multitask on dual monitors

Willingness to learn and be coached

Adaptable to a flexible, fast-changing industry

Self-motivated with a strong work ethic

Ability to take accountability for any actions

Client service experience

On-site Attendance

Nice to Have Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree

Cumulative 3.0 GPA

Handling escalated client service situations over the phone

THE PLACE & THE PERKS

Ready to join thousands of talented team members who are making the dream of home ownership possible for more Americans? It’s all happening on UWM’s campus, where our award-winning workplace packs plenty of perks and amenities that keep the atmosphere buzzing with energy and excitement.

It’s no wonder that out of our six pillars, People Are Our Greatest Asset is number one. It’s at the very heart of how we treat each other, our clients and our community. Whether it’s providing elite client service or continuously striving to improve, our pillars provide a pathway to a more successful personal and professional life.

From the team member that holds a door open to the one that helps guide your career, you’ll feel the encouragement and support on day one. No matter your race, creed, gender, age, sexual orientation and ethnicity, you’ll be welcomed here. Accepted here. And empowered to Be You Here.

More reasons you’ll love working here include:

Paid Time Off (PTO) after just 30 days

Additional parental and maternity leave benefits after 12 months

Adoption reimbursement program

Paid volunteer hours

Paid training and career development

Medical, dental, vision and life insurance

401k with employer match

Mortgage discount and area business discounts

Free membership to our large, state-of-the-art fitness center, including exercise classes such as yoga and Zumba, various sports leagues and a full-size basketball court

Wellness area, including an in-house primary-care physician’s office, full-time massage therapist and hair salon

Gourmet cafeteria featuring homemade breakfast and lunch

Convenience store featuring healthy grab-and-go snacks

In-house Starbucks and Dunkin

Indoor/outdoor café with Wi-Fi

