Technology Sales Representative from Morgan State University (MSU) | Vivint Solar

Job Description

IN-PERSON WORKING OPPORTUNITIES ONLY FOR MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY (MSU) STUDENTS

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF A SALES REPRESENTATIVE:

As a Technology Sales Intern, you are the primary contact for our clients both in your region and around the country. Each day, you will build and establish new relationships while enhancing and building upon existing ones. Excellent communication skills are an essential part of your success, as you complete product presentations and give price quotes.

We focus on a national level to expand clients into new markets to create new revenue streams for years decades to come. On average, Technology Sales Interns earn $23,000 each summer. However, many interns earn significantly more than this based on their performance.

Responsibilities and Duties of a Technology Sales Intern:

One-on-one sales with customers in an outside sales environment.

Greet customers in a courteous, friendly, and professional manner using company procedures.

Give technology and product presentations to complete sales orders with customers.

Listen attentively to customer needs and concerns; demonstrate empathy.

Clarify customer requirements; probe for and confirm understanding of needs.

Meet customer requirements by providing personalized solutions.

Confirm customer understanding of the solution and provide additional customer education as needed.

Frequent travel throughout the year and 1-4 months relocation during the summer.

Who thrives in a Technology Sales Internship?

Students from Morgan State University (MSU) are well-equipped to thrive in our Technology Sales Internship program. Ideally, you are organized and manage your time effectively in order to regularly achieve individual and team goals. You have a passion for technology and sales. You feel good about playing an important role in the success of a growing company with a solid reputation.

Knowledge of basic computer operations

Courteous with strong customer service orientation

Dependable with proficient attention to detail

Good listening and responding skills

Must be flexible with the ability to adapt to changes quickly and think conceptually

Solid problem-solving skills

Must be willing to take the initiative

All Morgan State University (MSU) students are invited to apply for this amazing sales internship opportunity!

Apply now