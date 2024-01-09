Job Description

CampusReel is a high-growth technology company that is turning the college search process upside down. We’ve been featured in Forbes, TechCrunch, USA Today and our founders are on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Join our amazing company and community today!

New England Culinary Institute Students: do you have a passion for your school? Do you have an interest in social media, user growth, brand awareness and other marketing initiatives that help startups grow? Do you believe in the tremendous value that CampusReel provides to students and families that can't afford to visit college campuses? Do you want a flexible work opportunity that also provides amazing resume experience? If you answered yes to any of these questions, apply to be a social media intern at New England Culinary Institute.

About our Company

CampusReel democratizes the college search process by crowdsourcing student-made videos from hundreds of college campuses. Our videos are authentic and honest - we allow current college students to tell their campus story with 1-5 minute videos capturing campus life. As a social media intern, you will be responsible for helping to build CampusReel’s brand both on campus at in high schools around the country. Our team will teach you about marketing fundamentals, communication practices, SEO, and expose you to other components of a high-growth startup.

Through this flexible, part-time role you will help current high school students feel more confident in their college search and selection process and work closely with one of education’s most exciting tech startups.

This opportunity is an on-campus student job open to all current New England Culinary Institute students. This work can be completed remotely, but you should have access to campus and the surrounding area in Montpelier, VT.

Apply now