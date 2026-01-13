Job Description

CampusReel is a high-growth startup that is radically disrupting college search. We’ve been featured in Forbes, TechCrunch, USA Today and our founders are on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

NAU Students: do you have a passion for your school? Do you have an interest in marketing and/or video? Do you wish CampusReel existed when you were applying to college? Do you want a flexible work opportunity that also provides amazing resume experience? If you answered yes to any of these questions, apply to be a marketing intern at NAU.

Help capture moments on campus through our native iOS and Android mobile apps, and share pictures and videos of NAU.

Requirements & Responsibilities:

Flexible 1 hour time commitment per week

Social media posting and coordinating

Create mini videos using your smartphone

Upload pictures of your experience

Find other students to contribute to CampusReel

About our Company

CampusReel democratizes the college search process by crowdsourcing student-made videos from hundreds of college campuses. Our videos are authentic and honest - we allow current college students to tell their campus story with 1-5 minute videos capturing campus life. As a marketing intern, you will be responsible for raising awareness both on campus and in the high school community about CampusReel primary products and services. Our team will train you on marketing fundamentals, communication practices and skills, and expose you to other components of a high-growth startup.

Through this flexible, part-time role you will help current high school students feel more confident in their college search and selection process, work closely with one of education’s most exciting tech startups, and earn a little extra income.

This opportunity is an on-campus student job open to all current NAU students. This work can be completed remotely, but you should have access to campus and the surrounding area in Flagstaff, AZ.

