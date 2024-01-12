Virtual Tour Guide at Saint Paul School of Theology

Job Description

Are you looking for a way to gain valuable work experience without having to leave the comfort of your own space? Well, look no further! We're offering you the chance to participate in a remote work opportunity. You will be tasked with creating a series of mini-videos to show what daily life is like as a Saint Paul School of Theology student. We do not require video editing experience to complete this role - any student with a smartphone can capture the videos, which are usually between 1 - 4 minutes long.

Through the process of completing these mini videos, you will share your experience as a Saint Paul School of Theology student, and what makes Saint Paul School of Theology unique to you. Your videos will be viewed by thousands of prospective students and families who are trying to determine if Saint Paul School of Theology is a good fit for them.

Time Commitment: Part-time; 5-10 hours total, flexible. Most students complete all video tasks in under 10 hours. In addition, you can complete the videos at your own pace over a 2-3 week period. We want this to be enjoyable, not another chore or obligation.

Compensation: $150. You will also be eligible for future work opportunities and video assignments.

This opportunity is open to all current Saint Paul School of Theology students. This work can be completed remotely.

