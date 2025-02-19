Job Description

St. Mary’s College of Maryland Students: Do you have a passion for your school? Do you have a great story to share about how you chose St. Mary’s College of Maryland and what your undergraduate experience has been like? Do you have 30 minutes for a recorded interview? If you answered yes to any of these questions, apply to join a Research Interview for St. Mary’s College of Maryland through CampusReel. Upon successful completion of the interview, we will send you a $50 gift card to thank you for your time!

CampusReel democratizes the university search process by crowdsourcing tens of thousands of student-made videos from hundreds of campuses. Our videos are authentic and honest

This opportunity is for any St. Mary’s student, even those with limited time availability or video/media skills. Join a CampusReel team member on a video call for a 20-minute, informal, recorded Research Interview. You will be asked to speak honestly and openly about your experience as a St. Mary’s College of Maryland student, which we will use to create fun, authentic video content. Share your academic journey and your personal experience of what it means to study at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. We want to hear your unique St. Mary’s College of Maryland story.

Seize this opportunity to showcase your student experience. Apply now!

