You will be tasked with creating a series of mini-videos to show what daily life is like on campus at A&M-Central Texas. We do not require video editing experience to complete this role - any student with a smartphone can capture the videos, which are usually between 1 - 4 minutes long. However, we encourage minor video editing to increase quality, decrease shakiness and enhance the viewer's experience.



Through the process of completing these mini videos, you will interview current A&M-Central Texas students, explore parts of campus and the town/city, and view A&M-Central Texas through a new lens. Your videos will be viewed by thousands of prospective students and families who are trying to determine if A&M-Central Texas is a good fit for them, many of whom cannot afford to visit campus in person.

Time Commitment:Part-time; 5-10 hours total, flexible. Most students complete all video tasks in under 10 hours. In addition, you can complete the videos at your own pace over a 2-3 week period. We want this to be enjoyable, not another chore or obligation.

Compensation:$150. You will also be eligible for future work opportunities and video assignments.

Job Location:On campus. This job is for current A&M-Central Texas students and can be completed on campus.

