Job Description

CampusReel is a high-growth technology company that is radically disrupting college search. By working with current students at college campuses around the country, we bring the student experience to life and share it with families searching for their best fit colleges. We’ve been featured in Forbes, TechCrunch, USA Today and our founders are on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

United Talmudical Seminary Students: do you have a passion for your school? Do you have an interest in marketing, video or social media? Do you wish CampusReel existed when you were applying to college? Do you want a flexible work opportunity that also provides amazing resume experience? If you answered yes to any of these questions, apply to be a Brand Ambassador at United Talmudical Seminary!

As a brand ambassador, you will be responsible for raising awareness on campus about CampusReel, and helping to share and document your experience as a student. For example, quickly sharing pictures and videos of your experience through our mobile apps. CampusReel democratizes the college search process by crowdsourcing student-made videos from hundreds of college campuses. Our videos are authentic and honest - we allow current college students to tell their campus story with 1-5 minute videos capturing campus life.

Our team will train you on marketing fundamentals, communication practices and skills, and expose you to other components of a high-growth startup.

Through this flexible, part-time role you will help current high school students feel more confident in their college search and selection process, work closely with one of education’s most exciting tech startups, and earn a little extra income.

This opportunity is an on-campus student job open to all current United Talmudical Seminary students. This work can be completed remotely, but you should have access to campus and the surrounding area in Brooklyn, NY.

