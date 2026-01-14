Job Description

IN-PERSON WORKING OPPORTUNITIES ONLY FOR UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-GREEN BAY GRADUATES, CURRENT STUDENTS, AND ALUMNI

At United Wholesale Mortgage, success has no limit — especially among our Account Executives.

This hardworking team is one of the biggest forces behind our business’s achievements, working diligently to create long-term relationships with broker partners, to help grow their businesses and sell the value of UWM. Our AEs take vast industry knowledge and unparalleled client service to another level — and you can be part of it all.

If you’re ready to bring your “A” game, we’ll cover the training, tools and resources you need to get started. All new AEs get 500 hours of training each year, plus their own portfolio of brokers, and highly competitive products and services. Then you’re off — building relationships with your brokers, coaching them, and most importantly, helping them succeed. Because when they succeed, you do, too. We welcome all current students, alumni and recent graduates from University of Wisconsin-Green Bay to apply for this role.

WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING

Building and maintaining long-term relationships with broker accounts in all 50 states

Training and educating brokers on UWM's Easiest Application System Ever (EASE), programs, products, guidelines and processes

Acting as your clients’ go-to resource for guidance and solutions

Delivering up-to-the-minute information about the latest products, resources and industry updates

Championing your brokers and striving to make every loan a success story

Monitoring the performance of accounts in your pipeline

Building and managing a strong pipeline of loans to meet and exceed sales goals

WHAT WE NEED FROM YOU

Must Have Qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent

Minimum one year of experience in mortgage sales as loan officer, mortgage banker or wholesale account executive

OR minimum one year of relationship based sales experience

Understanding the difference between retail and wholesale lending

Proven success in building business relationships

Confident communication skills and professionalism over the phone and face to face

Proficient in technology including Microsoft Office, CRM's and the ability to multi-task

Ability to take feedback and be coached up with the desire to get better every day

Hard workers who take accountability for their actions

Self-motivated with a strong work ethic and a positive attitude

On-site, full-time attendance

Nice To Have Qualifications:

Knowledge of the mortgage industry with previous experience working for a retail or wholesale mortgage lender

Inside sales and / or phone sales experience

A passion for the mortgage industry

Previous in a business to business sales model

A desire for a six figure income and motivated to work in a competitive sales environment

NOTE:This is an inside account executive position based in Pontiac, Michigan. Candidates must reside or be able to relocate to the metro Detroit area. We are not currently seeking outside account executives. Our account executive's work a 10:00am to 7:00pm schedule with a one-hour lunch.

THE PLACE & THE PERKS

Ready to join thousands of talented team members who are making the dream of home ownership possible for more Americans? It’s all happening on UWM’s campus, where our award-winning workplace packs plenty of perks and amenities that keep the atmosphere buzzing with energy and excitement.

It’s no wonder that out of our six pillars, People Are Our Greatest Asset is number one. It’s at the very heart of how we treat each other, our clients and our community. Whether it’s providing elite client service or continuously striving to improve, our pillars provide a pathway to a more successful personal and professional life.

From the team member that holds a door open to the one that helps guide your career, you’ll feel the encouragement and support on day one. No matter your race, creed, gender, age, sexual orientation and ethnicity, you’ll be welcomed here. Accepted here. And empowered to Be You Here.

More reasons you’ll love working here include:

Paid Time Off (PTO) after just 30 days

Additional parental and maternity leave benefits after 12 months

Adoption reimbursement program

Paid volunteer hours

Paid training and career development

Medical, dental, vision and life insurance

401k with employer match

Mortgage discount and area business discounts

Free membership to our large, state-of-the-art fitness center, including exercise classes such as yoga and Zumba, various sports leagues and a full-size basketball court

Wellness area, including an in-house primary-care physician’s office, full-time massage therapist and hair salon

Gourmet cafeteria featuring homemade breakfast and lunch

Convenience store featuring healthy grab-and-go snacks

In-house Starbucks and Dunkin

Indoor/outdoor café with Wi-Fi

Apply now