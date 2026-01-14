IN-PERSON WORKING OPPORTUNITIES ONLY FOR UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-GREEN BAY GRADUATES, CURRENT STUDENTS, AND ALUMNI
At United Wholesale Mortgage, success has no limit — especially among our Account Executives.
This hardworking team is one of the biggest forces behind our business’s achievements, working diligently to create long-term relationships with broker partners, to help grow their businesses and sell the value of UWM. Our AEs take vast industry knowledge and unparalleled client service to another level — and you can be part of it all.
If you’re ready to bring your “A” game, we’ll cover the training, tools and resources you need to get started. All new AEs get 500 hours of training each year, plus their own portfolio of brokers, and highly competitive products and services. Then you’re off — building relationships with your brokers, coaching them, and most importantly, helping them succeed. Because when they succeed, you do, too. We welcome all current students, alumni and recent graduates from University of Wisconsin-Green Bay to apply for this role.
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING
- Building and maintaining long-term relationships with broker accounts in all 50 states
- Training and educating brokers on UWM's Easiest Application System Ever (EASE), programs, products, guidelines and processes
- Acting as your clients’ go-to resource for guidance and solutions
- Delivering up-to-the-minute information about the latest products, resources and industry updates
- Championing your brokers and striving to make every loan a success story
- Monitoring the performance of accounts in your pipeline
- Building and managing a strong pipeline of loans to meet and exceed sales goals
WHAT WE NEED FROM YOU
Must Have Qualifications:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Minimum one year of experience in mortgage sales as loan officer, mortgage banker or wholesale account executive
- OR minimum one year of relationship based sales experience
- Understanding the difference between retail and wholesale lending
- Proven success in building business relationships
- Confident communication skills and professionalism over the phone and face to face
- Proficient in technology including Microsoft Office, CRM's and the ability to multi-task
- Ability to take feedback and be coached up with the desire to get better every day
- Hard workers who take accountability for their actions
- Self-motivated with a strong work ethic and a positive attitude
- On-site, full-time attendance
Nice To Have Qualifications:
- Knowledge of the mortgage industry with previous experience working for a retail or wholesale mortgage lender
- Inside sales and / or phone sales experience
- A passion for the mortgage industry
- Previous in a business to business sales model
- A desire for a six figure income and motivated to work in a competitive sales environment
NOTE:This is an inside account executive position based in Pontiac, Michigan. Candidates must reside or be able to relocate to the metro Detroit area. We are not currently seeking outside account executives. Our account executive's work a 10:00am to 7:00pm schedule with a one-hour lunch.
THE PLACE & THE PERKS
Ready to join thousands of talented team members who are making the dream of home ownership possible for more Americans? It’s all happening on UWM’s campus, where our award-winning workplace packs plenty of perks and amenities that keep the atmosphere buzzing with energy and excitement.
It’s no wonder that out of our six pillars, People Are Our Greatest Asset is number one. It’s at the very heart of how we treat each other, our clients and our community. Whether it’s providing elite client service or continuously striving to improve, our pillars provide a pathway to a more successful personal and professional life.
From the team member that holds a door open to the one that helps guide your career, you’ll feel the encouragement and support on day one. No matter your race, creed, gender, age, sexual orientation and ethnicity, you’ll be welcomed here. Accepted here. And empowered to Be You Here.
More reasons you’ll love working here include:
- Paid Time Off (PTO) after just 30 days
- Additional parental and maternity leave benefits after 12 months
- Adoption reimbursement program
- Paid volunteer hours
- Paid training and career development
- Medical, dental, vision and life insurance
- 401k with employer match
- Mortgage discount and area business discounts
- Free membership to our large, state-of-the-art fitness center, including exercise classes such as yoga and Zumba, various sports leagues and a full-size basketball court
- Wellness area, including an in-house primary-care physician’s office, full-time massage therapist and hair salon
- Gourmet cafeteria featuring homemade breakfast and lunch
- Convenience store featuring healthy grab-and-go snacks
- In-house Starbucks and Dunkin
- Indoor/outdoor café with Wi-Fi