You will be tasked with creating a series of mini-videos to show what daily life is like on campus at Viterbo. We do not require video editing experience to complete this role - any student with a smartphone can capture the videos, which are usually between 1 - 4 minutes long. However, we encourage minor video editing to increase quality, decrease shakiness and enhance the viewer's experience.



Through the process of completing these mini videos, you will interview current Viterbo students, explore parts of campus and the town/city, and view Viterbo through a new lens. Your videos will be viewed by thousands of prospective students and families who are trying to determine if Viterbo is a good fit for them, many of whom cannot afford to visit campus in person.

Time Commitment:Part-time; 5-10 hours total, flexible. Most students complete all video tasks in under 10 hours. In addition, you can complete the videos at your own pace over a 2-3 week period. We want this to be enjoyable, not another chore or obligation.

Compensation:$150. You will also be eligible for future work opportunities and video assignments.

Job Location:On campus. This job is for current Viterbo students and can be completed on campus.

