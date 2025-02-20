Job Description

CampusReel is a high-growth, well-funded startup that is turning the college search process upside down. We've been featured in Forbes, TechCrunch, USA Today and more. Join our amazing company and community today!

Current Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences Students: do you have a passion for your school? Do you have access to a smartphone, DLSR camera or GoPro? Do you believe in the tremendous value that CampusReel provides to students and families that can't afford to visit college campuses? Do you want a flexible work opportunity that also provides amazing resume experience? If you answered yes to any of these questions, apply to be a student videographer for Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences on CampusReel.

CampusReel democratizes the college search process by crowdsourcing tens of thousands of student-made videos from hundreds of college campuses. Our videos are authentic and honest - we allow current college students to tell their campus story with 1-5 minute videos capturing campus life. As an on campus student videographer, you will record a short series of videos to document your daily life on campus at Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences for the benefit of prospective students. Our team will guide you through video and vlog fundamentals, teach you best practices and review your work with feedback.

Through this flexible, part-time role you will learn valuable and transferable videography and marketing skills, work closely with one of education's most exciting tech startups, and earn a little extra income.

This opportunity is an on-campus student job open to all current Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences students. This work can be completed remotely, but you should have access to campus and the surrounding area in Kalamazoo, MI.

