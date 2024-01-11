Virtual Tour Guide at Western Michigan University-Thomas M. Cooley Law School

Job Description

You will be tasked with creating a series of mini-videos to show what daily life is like on campus at Western Michigan University-Thomas M. Cooley Law School. We do not require video editing experience to complete this role - any student with a smartphone can capture the videos, which are usually between 1 - 4 minutes long. However, we encourage minor video editing to increase quality, decrease shakiness and enhance the viewer's experience.



Through the process of completing these mini videos, you will interview current Western Michigan University-Thomas M. Cooley Law School students, explore parts of campus and the town/city, and view Western Michigan University-Thomas M. Cooley Law School through a new lens. Your videos will be viewed by thousands of prospective students and families who are trying to determine if Western Michigan University-Thomas M. Cooley Law School is a good fit for them, many of whom cannot afford to visit campus in person.

Time Commitment:Part-time; 5-10 hours total, flexible. Most students complete all video tasks in under 10 hours. In addition, you can complete the videos at your own pace over a 2-3 week period. We want this to be enjoyable, not another chore or obligation.

Compensation:$150. You will also be eligible for future work opportunities and video assignments.

Job Location:On campus. This job is for current Western Michigan University-Thomas M. Cooley Law School students and can be completed on campus.

