American University (AU) Dining & Food

00:15
Heading into the mary graydon center for some grub.
Food
The Mary Graydon Center is a focal point on campus and a primary location for students, faculty and staff to gather to work on a special project or simply have a meal together while enjoying a break from their studies and projects.
00:22
A brief look inside terrace dining hall
Food
Terrace Dining Hall (TDR) is a reliable and popular option for students living on campus.
03:21
Food on campus ft. our dining hall
Mae McCauley Food
NCCU's dining hall can get busy before and after classes. In this video, I show you where I like to get my coffee and breakfast near campus. In addition, we learn more about NCCU's dining hall and get a look at it.
03:08
Food options on campus: nccu has no meal plan
Mae McCauley Food
NCCU does not have the option of a meal plan. Most students eat their meals on/around the main street near campus.
01:53
Meal plans
Laina D'Costa Food
This video explains what the Freshman meal plan is like.
00:19
A typical breakfast at the terrace dining room
Food
TDR is our acronym for the Terrace Dining Room. 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th semester students that live on campus are required to be on a meal plan, but if you live off campus you do not need one. Meal swipes can be used at many locations, including P.O.D. Market, Subway, Pi & Fry, elevation Burger, and other options!
00:34
Inside terrace dining room
Food
You'll find that students have mixed reviews for the Terrace Dining Room (TDR). It's reliable, and if you're pressed for time it's a great option. However, if you're looking for delicious cuisine, it may not be your first choice.
00:41
How's the food on campus?
Food
There are food and cafe options all over campus! However, if you can't find what you're looking for on campus, I guarantee it's a quick bus ride away in D.C.!
00:22
A quick breakdown of dining options
Food
TDR is our acronym for the Terrace Dining Room. 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th semester students that live on campus are required to be on a meal plan, but if you live off campus you do not need one. Meal swipes can be used at many locations, including P.O.D. Market, Subway, Pi & Fry, elevation Burger, and other options!
00:15
When einstein bagels is too packed, go to tdr.
Food
The good about having lots of food options on campus is that when one is packed, you can just meander to another!
American University (AU)

American University (AU)

American University (AU) Elevation Burger

American University (AU) Kogod School of Business, American University

