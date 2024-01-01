YOU'RE WATCHING
American University (AU) Dining & Food
00:15
Heading into the mary graydon center for some grub.
The Mary Graydon Center is a focal point on campus and a primary location for students, faculty and staff to gather to work on a special project or simply have a meal together while enjoying a break from their studies and projects.
00:22
A brief look inside terrace dining hall
Terrace Dining Hall (TDR) is a reliable and popular option for students living on campus.
03:21
Food on campus ft. our dining hall
NCCU's dining hall can get busy before and after classes. In this video, I show you where I like to get my coffee and breakfast near campus. In addition, we learn more about NCCU's dining hall and get a look at it.
00:19
A typical breakfast at the terrace dining room
TDR is our acronym for the Terrace Dining Room. 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th semester students that live on campus are required to be on a meal plan, but if you live off campus you do not need one. Meal swipes can be used at many locations, including P.O.D. Market, Subway, Pi & Fry, elevation Burger, and other options!
00:41
How's the food on campus?
There are food and cafe options all over campus! However, if you can't find what you're looking for on campus, I guarantee it's a quick bus ride away in D.C.!
American University (AU)
American University (AU) 4400 Massachusetts Ave NW
American University (AU) Elevation Burger
