Meet Lily, a senior math and French major at Amherst! King Hall
Tour of Lily's room in King, one of two "thesis dorms" and part of the French House King Hall
Another look at Lily's room King Hall
A walk through King Hall + Quick Facts on Amherst King Hall
More about Greenway/dorm rooms on-campus Greenway Dormitory
The outside of Greenway Greenway Dormitory
The freshman quad Amherst College Quadrangle
Another view of the freshman quad James Hall
Lily Val-sits at breakfast. What's Val-sitting? Valentine Dining Hall, Amherst College
Special Events on Val Quad Valentine Dining Hall, Amherst College
The biggest lecture hall at Amherst Merrill Science Center, Amherst College
A typical "old" science center classroom Merrill Science Center, Amherst College
A typical math classroom + tutoring resources available Seeley Mudd
The inside of Keefe Campus Center Amherst College: Keefe Campus Center
Free things at Amherst: break shuttles, music lessons, summer storage Amherst College
The gym at Amherst Alumni Gymnasium and Athletic Complex
Just keep swimming Amherst College
Classes by the natural history museum on-campus Beneski Museum of Natural History
The best view on-campus: Memorial Hill Memorial Dr
A "beach" in Western Mass?!? Beneski Museum of Natural History
The quaintest place on-campus, the Rotherwas Room in the Mead Art Museum Mead Art Museum
Our language TA's from abroad Amherst Town Clerk
A chat with Larissa, a German TA Amherst College Quadrangle
A chat with Hui, a Chinese international student studying math Robert Frost Library
A stroll through town Amherst College
A chat with Josh, polisci and music major in the class of 2018E Amherst College
To have a car or not to have a car? Amherst College
The college farm: Book and Plow Book and Plow Farm
I got my Chipotle Tempeh wrap! + more on the dining system Amherst College
The music building Buckley Recital Hall
Cozy little study spot: The Lord Jeff Inn The Lord Jeffery Inn
The best place to stargaze and pick flowers: Tuttle Hill Amherst College
The bike path Norwottuck Rail Trail
Thoughts on study abroad! (Yes, your credits and financial aid transfer over!) Amherst College
Final thoughts: pros and cons of Amherst part 1 King Hall
Final thoughts: pros and cons of Amherst part 2 King Hall