Tori welcomes you to Middlebury College! Main Quad
Learn More about Tori Middlebury College
Tori takes you through her mornings Forest Hall
Walking to a class in BiHall! McCardell Bicentennial Hall
Welcome to BiHall! McCardell Bicentennial Hall
A typical lecture-based classroom in BiHall McCardell Bicentennial Hall
A look at a freshman dorm here at Midd! Middlebury College
Tori shows you her room Middlebury College
Audrey explains commons system at Midd Middlebury College
Hanging out in the Hepburn Lounge Middlebury College
A typical Sophomore dorm room at Middlebury Middlebury College
A look at Weybridge House: an off-campus option for housing Weybridge House
Tori takes you through Davis Family Library! Davis Family Library
A look through McCullough student center! McCullough Student Center
Middlebury's Athletic Center Nelson Recreation Center
The fitness center at Midd Nelson Recreation Center
The Cardio Deck Nelson Recreation Center
Tori shows you Mahaney Center for the Arts! Middlebury College Museum of Art
Learn some basic facts about Midd! Middlebury College
Tori shows you Axinn! College/Axinn@McCullough
A discussion-based classroom in Axinn College/Axinn@McCullough
Tori shows you the Abernethy Room in Axinn! College/Axinn@McCullough
Welcome to Proctor Dining Hall! Proctor Dining Hall
Proc Lounge Proctor Dining Hall
Tori shows you Ross Dining Hall Ross Dining Hall
Meet Lauren on our way to Burlington! Middlebury College
Meet Luna! Middlebury College
Meet Brent, the Feb Middlebury College
Welcome to downtown Middlebury! Danforth Pewter Middlebury Downtown
A look around Battell Beach Middlebury
Welcome to the Middlebury Natural Foods Co-Op! Middlebury Natural Foods Co-Op
How do Midd students have fun? Sledding! Middlebury College
Tori shows you her favorite spot on campus: the greenhouse! McCardell Bicentennial Hall
Meet Brenna! Middlebury College
Tori says goodbye! Middlebury College