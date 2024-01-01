YOU'RE WATCHING
Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) Dining & Food
Jodi shows you some of the on campus restaurants
The Pod carries everything you could ever need from items like snacks all the way to toothpaste. The marketplace is a great place to go when all of the other food places are closed, because they all close super early. Chick fil a is also a very popular one and lines for lunch can get long but they move fast.
Arizona center
In this video I will be showing you around on of Downtown's newest buildings the Arizona Center.
Three girls take on mercado
In this video my friend Julia, her friend from back home Michaela and I explored one of the further ASU buildings, Mercado.
Let me introduce myself
Hi, I'm Daria Jenkins! I will be your Arizona State University Downtown Tour Guide. I'm excited to show you my campus and I hope you think it's as amazing and beautiful as I do!
Jodi shows you some of her favorite places to eat
Hsin cafe is not very good but you get used to it mostly because of convenience. Starbucks is also really convenient but the lines get super long in between classes and in the morning. The food options are limited at this campus but if you go off of campus there are so many cute places to eat!