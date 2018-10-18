Sign Up
Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU)

2024 ASU Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, % of freshman live on campus at ASU?

What type of housing does ASU provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at ASU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms -
Women's Dorms -
Men's Dorms -
Sorority Housing -
Fraternity Housing -
Single-student Apartments -
Married Student Apartments -
Special Houses for Disable Students -
Special Houses for International Students -
Cooperative Houses -
Other Housing Type -

What are the dorms like at Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) dorm rooms?

The Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

02:11
Floor 14 tower 2 dorm tour
Dorms
In this video I, while assisted by my friend Ricky will show you around a typical sophomore dorm room in tower 2.
01:08
Jodi tells you how she met her roommate
Dorms
I found my roommate throughout an online portal the school sends you. It asks questions to match personality types. We barely talked before moving in but we ended up staying friends even though we have completely different lifestyles.
06:12
Taylor place dorm room essentials
Dorms
In this video I will be talking about the things necessary and for fun at the Taylor Place Dorms.
03:01
Jodi shows you the residential hall (dorm)
Dorms
The dorms hold two people in each room and each room has a bathroom. The dorms are really nice compared to most other schools. They come with a mini fridge, a microwave, a desk, a chair, a bed and mattress and drawers.

Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) 200 E Taylor St

01:08
Jodi tells you how she met her roommate
Dorms
I found my roommate throughout an online portal the school sends you. It asks questions to match personality types. We barely talked before moving in but we ended up staying friends even though we have completely different lifestyles.
03:01
Jodi shows you the residential hall (dorm)
Dorms
The dorms hold two people in each room and each room has a bathroom. The dorms are really nice compared to most other schools. They come with a mini fridge, a microwave, a desk, a chair, a bed and mattress and drawers.

Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) Taylor Place

02:11
Floor 14 tower 2 dorm tour
Dorms
In this video I, while assisted by my friend Ricky will show you around a typical sophomore dorm room in tower 2.
06:12
Taylor place dorm room essentials
Dorms
In this video I will be talking about the things necessary and for fun at the Taylor Place Dorms.
