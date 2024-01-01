What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, % of freshman live on campus at ASU Polytechnic?

What type of housing does ASU Polytechnic provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at ASU Polytechnic, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms - Women's Dorms - Men's Dorms - Sorority Housing - Fraternity Housing - Single-student Apartments - Married Student Apartments - Special Houses for Disable Students - Special Houses for International Students - Cooperative Houses - Other Housing Type -

What are the dorms like at Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) dorm rooms?

The Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours: