We talked a lot about campus life and what it was like to doorman the issue. The first question really is one type of classes you're required to take, depending on your major. Thankfully issue makes it very easy and has things called major maps that make it easy for you to see what courses are required to take. If they have any recommendations or if you, even in the future, I want to drop a class or want to add a class, for example, it makes it very easy for you to streamline what you want to learn specifically while also adhering to the guidelines. As a bio student, you're supposed to take an introduction to bio class as well as an introduction to chemistry. Or, if you're global health, you might have to take like a lower individual introductory course. It really just depends on your major map, and it s you makes it really easy for you to determine which classes are required for you to take. Eventually, you'll also find out what a Dar's audit is, and that basically helps you see your progress as a student. Um, it makes a little graphic chart for you to see what's still required for you to take and what you've completed. In my own experience, I would consider myself to be a good step student, even though I prefer more of the creative arts like literature, English reading history. Stem is very interesting, and that's what made me basically pursue the career that I would like to take in perhaps neuro psychiatry or neuro psychology. Requirements were basically the same as a high school for me, but I know that it's not the same for every student. So some people have a lot of trouble transitioning academically. Thankfully there is a lot of resources and help available for you if you're a student who seems to struggle more or it takes longer to learn the material. Basically there's a lot of help that's available for you. I chose my major in the biological sciences with a concentration in neurobiology as well as another major in neuroscience, simply because I'm just very interested in the way that the world works, how people think. Especially in times like these with mental illness, I think it's very important to undertake it as it is, very much so, a pandemic, even with physical ones like Cove in. So that's basically my motivation for studying neuroscience. Whether I go to grad school or med school is up in the air at this point, but I'm still open to all options, and even as a second year is okay, so if you feel pressure as the first year of prospective student, it's okay, you'll you'll figure it out. Everyone's figuring things out in college, even if you're a grad student. For the workload. Again, as I came from a college prep high school, it was easier for me to understand and separate what I had to do and prioritize tasks. It does require a lot, especially if you take 5 to 6 classes, which are worth maybe 15 to 17. Depending on your major, some classes will have more credits than other reasons. It really is a major or deal of balancing your time with academics and you know, your social life and your friends. Once you get into the swing of things, I asked you it Really, In general, basically, it gets very easy, even though there might be like a lot of room where you have to work for a period of time. Another common questions people ask especially high school students, is if there's a difference between high school and college academics, which I could say there's a huge difference, even though you might be required to take specific courses for your major. If your bio can you have to take biology and chemistry. There's a lot of wiggle room for you to choose what electives you want to take into your schedule. If you want to space out your classes during the specific schedule, wanna take it during a specific session as well? It really is up to the student, your advisor and the higher ups are basically just there for you to confirm it or if they have recommendations. It is all up to you in college compared to high school where you have specific courses for each year supposed to take a P s, or you're supposed to take one credit of English, one of science. You know, it's very blocking and rigid, you could say, whereas in college well, you do have required courses for your major, you still have a lot of wiggle room, but that's literally the best thing that could ever happen to you in college. If you are considering a career and honestly a general Medfield, the pre med field or in the health field, I just suggest highly keeping in touch with your advisor because they know basically the timelines for, let's say, med school admissions. If you're interested in that grad school applications, etcetera, if you're considering premed, you have to be on top of, you know, studying for the MCAT deadlines for applications. If you just have a major in mind and you really are willing to commit to it, I say go for it because there's always gonna be time for you to change it in the future. Honestly, even though people might say, get a job that pays a lot of money. I know people joke about hating their majors a lot amount of studies. All in all, it really just is something we all bear because we're all working super, super hard to get where we want to be. So my basic point is is that you just really have to work hard to what you want to be. The amount of effort you put into what you want to be is what you'll get if you're gonna work your butt off and it reaps good results. Um, if you want more information for a particular majors requirements, I highly recommend visiting a issued at CTU has shown here in searching for undergraduate degrees for more info.