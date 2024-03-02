The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

My name's Bianca and I have a second year at Arizona State University. I am double majoring in the biological sciences and neuroscience. So if you have any stem questions are interested instead become a prospect of student. Feel free to ask me or hit me up because I can certainly help with those. I've been born and raised in the expert 19 almost 20 years. Yeah, hopefully my guides and my quarantine addition logs will be of use to you as you progress. So this is an introduction video, and it's meant to help perspective a PSU students with questions that might have about what the campuses like. Like other stuff like, What's the size of the campus? Where is it located? In Arizona? Basically, just the demographics of Arizona State University. While I may not obviously be at campus right now, I still have a lot of like, you know, visuals and videos and pictures to help you get a sense of what it's likely beginning issue. Arizona State University is a public university that's been recognized for countless of achievements where Sun Devils could learn to thrive in an environment prided on innovation, from working with NASA to developing new innovation and space exploration to pioneering research in the very day with the Cove in 19 pandemic, Sun Devils are master learners and teachers of driving a modern day field by daily challenges. What other running jokes he'll definitely here on campus at Arizona State University is number one in innovation and people who use it jokingly and often. It still tends to take away from the fact that many of the students, faculty and staff graduate students are very talented people. I've met a lot of amazing folks at Arizona State University made a lot of new friends and a lot of friends, professors as well. So it's an extremely like fun environment, especially for college. People tend to freak out of the idea of having to make friends, especially his first years, and that's totally understandable. Even though I was a Phoenix local, I graduated high school in Phoenix didn't mean that I had a lot of friends to go with me to Arizona State University, so I did have to go out of my way to make new friends, but Arizona State makes it so, so easy. There's so many clubs and just a lot of extra like opportunities to get to know people, and I can't emphasize that enough. Three Idea of majoring and finding your own degree may sound pretty scary for prospective students, but if you have something particular in mind, it's really, really likely that issue has something for you. There's so many different majors that issue offers, especially for undergrads. Another thing a C was really known for is being really, really, really big. Get this as a state university has over 100,000 students total with over 80 K undergraduates and another 20 K postgraduate students. Of course, this is more believable when I tell you that s u has five camps. Is all in Arizona a C who has five campuses? Believe it or not, that's why there is a ton of people together. There are five campuses, so downtown Phoenix is one, and then also Tempe and then also west, been poly technic and in Lake Havasu. Depending on your major, it really depends where you end up in which campus you go to. Tempe is the heart of the issue, though that's where most of the majors are and all the other locations are for other majors. Tempe is where all the funds that I lived in Tempe during my first year as a issue student and it was amazing. I know there's probably a lot of questions that prospective students like you might be asking yourselves, especially more narrow things, like studies, academics living on campus. I just wanted to give you guys a brief, you know, introduction to issue its life. As of now I definitely recommend you're searching a suit. You will find a lot of the information there that might satisfy your questions. Other than that, that's the end for this first video. Um, thank you for watching if you did, and I hope to see you guys soon in the next video, right Peace.