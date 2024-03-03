The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

My name is Bianca, and I'll be talking about my student experience that issue during the Copa pandemic today we're gonna be talking about a classroom of you, and we're gonna be talking about how classrooms are issue and what types of lectures you could expect. Also be talking about getting along with faculty and basic stuff that you need to know about interacting with professors and office hours and basically the basics of trying to interact with your professors during courses. One thing that prospective students and high school students will tend to notice is that college lectures look very much different than high school lectures. Usually you see a lot of pictures or media where there is a huge, huge, huge lecture halls there to the high school students in the small classrooms that they're situated. Usually there's not a lot of small classrooms, depending on the lectures you're in. It really heavily depends on what lectures you have, what classes you have to take, and so forth through my experience, is a stem student. Usually most of my classes are lecture based in huge lecture halls. They tend to look like this other students and for other majors. I know that it's also mostly lecture based in huge lecture halls pending on the classes you take, though they might be more small, like the classrooms you see in high school. As an honor student in the Barrett Honors College, there are specific classes that are much more smaller and catered to just the honor students. One class that you're required to take as an honor student at Barrett is the human event. This is more of a discussion based and writing class compared to basic lecture halls, but again, it varies For each class you take talking about this student to faculty ratio. People are usually surprised to see a huge discrepancy and gap between student numbers and professor and TA numbers. I remember when I had my first chemistry classes, a freshman student there, approximately 400 students and only one professor and 10 ta. It really depends on what classes you take again. For the lecture based ones that air in huge lecture halls. You can expect to see hundreds of students based in lecture based classes compared to maybe smaller courses in which it's more specialized, maybe 20 to 30 like your good high school classroom. Basically, you get to choose how you want to make an impression with your professor. If you are interested in a professor who's been working in the same feel, Aziz you. I know for the stem field, there were a lot of professors that I had that had interesting work and research, for example, my by professor for genetics right now. He talked about this lab a lot during lecture, and it was something very interesting. Otherwise, it's still very nice toe have more of a nonchalant relationship with your professors. Usually they're very chill really depends on the type of professor, because sometimes I've gotten professors who are extremely chill and laid back compared to the old fashioned ones who are more traditional and expect to keep you know everything strict and in line. Definitely, college professors are really fun to be around, so you might have some of the more strict high school teachers right now. E highly suggest going to regardless of professor in classes. Office hours will definitely hear it a lot from advice from college students to go to your professor's office hours, and I cannot stress that enough. Office hours is basically hours before or after class, in which professor schedules times where you could meet with them to ask questions about material about the course, or if you just really want to chat with them, they're literally opened their 24 71 of my professors often comment on how empty it is, a lovely they feel in office hours because not a lot of people go to them, which is why I highly encourage you to go to them. It's just a good opportunity for you to connect with your professors. Every college has their own professors that have, you know, doctorates, PhDs. It's incredible, and the amount of experience that all professors have is wonderful. Another question that people like to ask is how college classes differ from high school classes. As I said, student toe faculty ratio is usually very big, depending on the classes you take for lecture. It's much bigger compared to discussion based or creative arts classes like in studios. Usually the professors make it known in their syllabus what they expect from students. Usually they're very, very, um, strict about these policies. From my experience, most of my professors are very strict and what they expect. I knows my professors had to take some steps to make it easier for students as they went home, but that was such an extraordinary change that I doubt it will happen again. Professors are very strict and what they expect, so it's just better to read the syllabus. Sometimes you'll have classes that are 40 to 50 minutes, but you're basically like the lecture classes, or you'll have specialized classes that last from, like, 2 to 3 hours. Some very classes for honors classes last three hours just because they're so narrow and focus labs tend to also last couple hours. So you just have to be conscious about what classes you take.