The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Hopefully you checked out my other first video that talked about an introduction to the campus. I'll be talking more about issue and specifically what it's like to be a student living on campus. As you might know, I am a second year student issue. Obviously, I'm not living as a freshman anymore on campus. In that case, I'll be recounting my freshman experience from last year and giving you guys advice as a sophomore second here right now on deciding if you want to live on campus or not. A question I get a lot from a lot of incoming students is how difficult it is to actually adjust living on campus. This is like the first time a lot of freshman students in a lot of transfers and first year incoming students they usually a very, very nervous at the prospect of having to live away from home for the first time. That's literally what happened with me even though I'm an in state student. There's a lot of resource and help available for incoming and freshman year students and transferring day issue. I hope that this guy is also used to you and exploring different campuses, the different housing experiences and a lot of tips on how to thrive in the dorm. Firstly, depending on what campus you live on which recovered in the last video, so check that out if you haven't yet. There's a lot of different residential halls, and typically they depend on your major. As you can see in this video playing on screen, or now, you can tell that there's a lot, a lot of different residential areas and apartments for students. So all over them, in a little bit more general detail for each major in student or simplicity, say I will make that assumption and generalization that most students will be found in Tempe simply because it's the biggest campus and is basically the heart of the issue. Unless, of course, you don't plan, living on campus and like me, or paranoid of different health scares and other factors. Major exceptions to students living on Tempe are as follows journalism students in the Walter Cronkite School will always be found in downtown Phoenix students. The new College of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences will always be on the West campus. Finally, nursing students of the EDS in College of Nursing and Health Innovation, as well as the Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions, will also be found either at downtown or West. Of course, while all campuses have their own perks, from now on, I'll be talking about things of the Tempe campus as well as the Manzanita and Barrett residential areas, as this is where I live during my first year. Uh, so in talking about my experience is the first year living on campus, I'm gonna be talking about how I lived up hands in the hall and enroll to Barrett, basically as a second semesters did it. Of course, this will be mainly Tempe, focused as Manzanita is located in Tempe campus, you'll find a lot of different majors, especially at Man City. I did not live on the campus, but I am very familiar with it. My case? I did have a lot of friends from high school who wanted to dorm with me, but because I wasn't sure if I was gonna go to issue or not at first I decided to opt in for the random selection. That's basically just what you want about with another, a lot of other options and what you're able to choose if you want to move out of a roommate, if there's conflict. There's a lot of people who do ask about housing, so sometimes it may take a while, but eventually you'll get there. Of course, we didn't talk as much, although I've heard a lot of different stories where people end up becoming best friends with the roommates. It really is just a lot of stuff that you guys have to talk about rather than neglected or else that will lead to a lot of conflict earlier on, especially if you guys are uncomfortable with things that you have to make sure that and you communicate your concerns to your roommates. Honestly, it was a lot of talking and communication that really made it a good experience, even though we did have our disagreements. There's like a lot of places where you could go around campus. There's going to be a beds 24 7, whether it be sports games, which happened in the fall in winter, Or if it's like culture fest in the beginning, or just anything else, There's definitely going to be a lot of things to do on campus, even if it's finals week in Manzini, This case a man city that was very close to a lot of food, locations and a lot of markets, especially near the pod markets, which you'll see across campus. They're basically your little grocery stores on campus. There's just a lot of things you could do on Tempe 24 7. Did that help you to study and get basically a chill place for yourself? But of course, there's usually a lot of cars that come with this. As you know, 10 B is a huge, huge, huge campus, so sometimes you may not be able to find a completely, you know, distraction free silent place. It really just depends on what type of student you are. I guess this really just goes to show that if you really don't want to live in a city with a lot of people, maybe consider not going to the Tempe campus because Tempe is huge. I know I talked a lot about basic overall campus life and maybe not some specific parts of the door of my fault, because I didn't really take a lot of pictures at the dorm. I was too busy, and I really didn't, you know, have the foresight to take a lot of pictures about what the door looks like. Thankfully, there's a lot of resource is in the A C website. I will be uploading their videos about the S experience to campus real, so keep an eye out for that.