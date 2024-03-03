ASU Art Museum
I went to visit the ASU art museum next to FAC. It has some really cool art galleries and outdoor sculptures.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
Let's go to Issue Art Museum today that is right next to nelson Fine Art Centers and has some clearly beautiful indoor and outdoor more not. Mhm. If you're here in the summer, it is open sided and sunday from Morning 11 to size and here is a forced our structure.
Other Playlists
A Day in the Life with Nandita Nandita J
A Day in the Life with Cecilia Cecilia K
A Day in the Life with Shivani Shivani J
A Day in the Life with Bianca Bianca D
A Day in the Life with Alyssa Alyssa G
Monet Monet Mitchell
Meet ASU!
International Student Perspectives
Food and Dining
ASU Dorm Life
Campus Hot Spots
Student Life at ASU
ASU Academics