My name is Elissa Gherkin, and I am a second year student at Arizona State University. I am from Phoenix, Arizona, born and raised, and I am a Pisces. I'm majoring in justice studies with a minor in criminology and criminal justice and global health. I learned to ride a bike when I was like 78 years old, and then I forgot. So if you know that saying it's like riding a bike, not for me. I am what is called an immersion student, which means that I normally attend my classes in person, and I live on campus or near campus. This semester I'm actually taking all of my classes online. Either be a zoom or completely online with no synchronous component. What this means for me as a Campus real guide is that I will not actually be on campus, showing you the physical components of the campus and giving you a tour per se. I will be able to talk to you about my experiences on campus, show you pictures, talk to other students and find out their experiences. So I'll do my best to portray issue for what it iss from an off campus perspective. So what makes a S u the university that it ISS We'll issue is a large public research university, which means that we have over 70,000 students total So that makes a issue a big university. For me, that really just means all the more opportunities to make friends network make connections. You have the credibility, and the resource is of this large research university. Within your own specific college that your major falls into you also are able to access. Your professor is one on one in person and really have the familiarity and the intimacy up like a small liberal arts college experience. You may have heard that Ace you is number one in innovation, that is one of our proudest accomplishment. If you choose attend s you, you will be able to choose to attend classes and really form a community at one of four campuses. Issue has the Tempe campus, the West campus, the downtown campus and the Polytechnic campus. All of these are caters specifically to a set of majors that is located on those campuses, so Tempe is the largest because it has the widest array of majors. So you will most likely end up on the Tempe campus if you choose to go Tosu. So the Tempe campus is so awesome, because have all of the resource is of that big city campus and the attractions that come with that to like restaurants, concerts. You also have the kind of interconnected community vibe of a small town college campus on the Tempe campus. You can get from anywhere to anywhere else in about 15 to 20 minutes, depending on how fast you walk. Another thing that you might wanna consider is getting a bike to get from class to class. I didn't do that because, as you know, I can't write about the great thing about the issue Campuses is that they're so connected, and one of the ways that they are connected is through the shuttle system. The shuttle system provides a bus that takes you from any campus thio any other campus. If there is like ah, fun event going on in Phoenix on Friday night, you can just take the shuttle from Tempe to downtown campus totally free for all students, and you could be there in like, 30 minutes. I absolutely love the location of all of the campuses because the weather is so good during the academic year, from August to May. Like I'm not lying to you, I promise. It's gonna feel hot when you first get there in August, and it's going to start to feel hot towards the end. If you're an out of state student, you are here in the ideal period for Arizona weather. So if you hate humidity like me, that's good for you. Another thing that I love about issue is that there are over 1000 student organizations and clubs that you can join on campus. The great thing is, right now, a lot of them are virtual, too. There's always something going on a s. You trust me? I cannot even just like parties or whatever. Student organizations have all kinds of events going on that you conjoined. There's all kinds of opportunities for making friends, getting involved, getting leadership positions. I swear you will never run out of something to do between all of the student organization events and the parties. I hope you'll join me in my future videos to find out more about what it means to be a student at issue by.