The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Double majoring and supply chain management and business data Analytics also have a certificate in international business. Um, I want to introduce myself, and I also want to kind of share my son double story as we call it here and how I ended up choosing issue and, um, kind of my journey. Especially when you're a senior in high school. You don't know where you're going, have all these tests to prepare for. I was there not too long ago, and I remember it all this super stressful, but it's all gonna work itself out, and you're gonna figure out everything, so don't worry about it for me. I'm originally from Colorado, so I kind of started looking at Colorado schools where my older sisters went. I looked at California schools because I have family there. My grandma actually lives here, and I just every time I visited her. So I was like, I'm not not go in Arizona doing My original plan was to major in engineering, which is kind of crazy. So all the schools I applied for were for the engineering schools. It was Cal Poly and say, Luis Obisbo in California And I was so set on going there, I wanted to go so bad. And my mom, she actually did supply chain at Arizona State and she's like, Hey, they have a really good supply chain program. Why don't you go check it out? And at first I was like I mom, like, I do not want to go here like this is my last choice. I do not want to go to school in the heat in the desert studying business, but I ended up applying online, and it's super easy, and it doesn't take that long to apply. Then when I went to go visit my grandma one summer, I came to visit the campus as well, and surprisingly, I actually really liked it. If you saw my campus tour video, you kind of saw a little bit of campus and it's beautiful. Might be a better fit for me because And I really export business before because I was always just set on engineering. So when I got to see kind of the business side of things was like, Maybe this might be, ah, better option for me. I actually got into my dream school for engineering, and then I got into a SC for business. OK, do I want to go to California, where my family is by the beach study engineering or don't wanna do business? That s you, which really not an option for me until recently on. So after much deliberation and just talking to people, I kind of thought that I was choosing Cal Poly for the wrong reasons. I was like, Oh, I wanna go there because the beach, because it's by family because it's more of a prestigious school than E. S users, like a state school. At I I knew my gut was telling me that business and ask you was the right decision. If you work hard and get involved and make connections, um, then you're gonna be fine whatever school you pick, Um, just make sure that when you go toward the school, if you can that you feel at home like you're gonna feel it, you're gonna be like this. I could see myself here for the next four years, so don't stress out about it. I know it's kind of a stressful time, but everything's gonna work out. Ultimately, if you don't end up liking the school you choose, you can always transfer. I know a ton of people who transferred after their first year, so there's really no stress by, but yeah, that's a little bit about my story. I hope your college decision making plays out well and it's not too stressful, but I wish you the best of luck.