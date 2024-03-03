The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Today I'm gonna be taking you guys along my campus at Arizona State University. I'll just take you guys across the campus, show you guys some things and I'll talk a lot about May actually graduated from high school in Arizona, so I already knew about Arizona State because obviously high school to talk about it. I chose Arizona State because it's a fairly big school and you can meet a lot of people from all over the world. They have a huge population of people that study abroad. I like to study abroad. I got on like 32 or three different study abroad trips, and there's like a lot of opportunity for that. There's so many people from diverse areas, and you just get to meet people from all over the world. Basically so many different, like buildings you can go into like there's an art museum that's here. Um, there's a music room, music live er and he's a theater. There's also very professional buildings to that s You have so many different options. It's so easy to just change between majors because there's more like a fact that the average college student taking their major like between five and seven times I've only had two. Gonna say it's just a school that is always striving to be better than it was before. We're number one innovation, which means that we're just always building new things, always just being on top. Every building you walk into, you could find a place to study. It's just so cool they really care about their students. There's always somewhere you could go where you'll just feel comfortable.