My name is Cynthia and I am a third year electrical engineering student at Arizona State University. Um, this video is gonna be a little intro about me, my school and some of the experiences that I had when I was searching for colleges. So I hope that in some way this video as well as all the other videos on here, I hope they can help you get more information so you can find the school. We have over 70,000 students spread across four campuses across the Phoenix metropolitan area, and Phoenix is currently one of the nation's largest cities. So if you are someone who is looking for a big school in a big city, I would highly recommend that you take a look at a S. U. All right, so now that we've established, we're talking about a S u I want to talk a little bit about me and the experience that I had when I was going through the process of searching for a college. So like many of you guys, I was in high school when I started the process first just finding out what I was interested in aan den looking at the colleges that would offer those majors or those courses. I then started applying to colleges, figuring out the cost of going thio one versus the other. I did a couple of sight campus visits as well and actually do that many campus visits before I decided. The process is a little bit different for everybody, right? So I ended up going with a s you, for many reasons, but the biggest one waas proximity and financial reasons. So I am born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, and Arizona State University is the closest option to me and therefore the least expensive. I knew I wanted to go to ah, pretty big size school, a decent size school. Um, like I said before, my major is electrical engineering. So I wanted that a bigger school toe have those networking opportunities to be able to meet Mawr. Eso as I was saying, I like the idea of going to a bigger school because I felt like it had more opportunities for me to both learn and to get involved. Um, S u has hundreds of clubs and student organizations. So there are so many options and ways to get involved, Which I really like the idea of that because, you know, going to a big school, Most people are gonna be strangers to you and having those ways to get involved. All those clubs, all those classes helps you to make more friends. So one of the main reasons why I love a issue is just in a simple word. I know like every school says diversity, it's kind of cliche, but it's true, especially when you go to a school as largest issue. You will meet people from all walks of life people from different states from different countries, people who are studying everything from engineering to theater to political science and diversity is not just in terms of people but in terms of clubs and organizations and interests as well. So if you are interested in music or sports or volunteering or building things, there are clubs for that. If you don't find one that fits, you know what you're looking for. You can make your own club, so I feel like there are a lot of resource is and opportunities for you to find your people. If you are someone who is worried about making new friends or fitting in at school, or even just the social aspect of going to a college, then I feel like a issue is a really good place for you to meet people who share the same interests as you. That's a brief intro of why I chose a issue. I can't wait to take you all through more of my experiences and show you around campus and show you what life is like for in electrical engineering student.