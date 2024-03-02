The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I'm a second year sports business major at Arizona State University on the Tempe campus. Before I get into the meat of this video, I'm gonna tell you guys a little something about me. This right here is my family, my mom K, and my sister, Maddie. I'm originally from Los Angeles, which is quite the experience to grow up in Here's Me at an L A Sparks game with my buddy kid. I spent my entire childhood in the same neighborhood and in the same house, and I went to high school at Notre Dame High School, which is a private Catholic school in Los Angeles. I played the sport for almost 15 years straight, but it was time to call it quits once high school came to an end. Honestly, if there's one thing I miss about the entire athletic experience, it's the bond you have with your teammates and the friends that you get to make that something that you have to chase in college. Overall, it taught me a lot, and you can definitely still catch me in the Sun Devil Fitness Center playing pick up basketball in the courts off the court. I spent a lot of time helping out others learning to benefit my community and better my himself as a man. The school also gave me a great group of friends, and we love to wake each other up when nobody's expecting it. Now let me tell you a little bit about Arizona State. The instant I got off the freeway in Tempe, I knew a issue was the school for me. Not only is it one of the places with an actual sports business program, but I immediately felt comfortable in my surroundings and felt welcomed, not to mention everywhere around you. Whether that be undergraduate students, graduate students or people just taking a single course. The students are spread out among four campuses. I'm primarily going to be showing you to Tempe campus as that's the biggest campus, and that's where I live. There are three other campuses as well the first being the Polytechnic campus in Mesa. There's another campus located in downtown Phoenix, right in the heart of the city. In the last campus is the West Campus, located in Gilbert, Arizona. In this section of the video, I'm passing the Sun Devil Fitness Center, where each Tempe student can come and get a workout in. That's a given because of co vid, but it's still a great opportunity to come meet people and get your energy up. Right here are the intramural fields where you can come to play some football, some soccer, kickball or even just get some running in. If athletics isn't your thing, there's still plenty to do on the campus. A issue holds many, many events for a variety of students with a variety of interests right now that them being virtual and in person, and on top of all that, s U has hundreds and hundreds of clubs. So whether you're into ultimate Frisbee or collecting rocks, there's something for you. This right here is one of the most densely populated areas of areas use campus. This is the Barrett Honor School and also Hacienda Academic Village, where the business students live. Barrett in HAC Iaapa are two of the dorms with the largest number of students present. As a freshman, it is required that you live in a campus facility. There's still tons to do, and honestly, I prefer it more as it puts you right in the middle of things. This is the ride home to my apartment, which is just across the street from campus.