So it's a little hard right now to go talk to people and ask them about their cars range. So I had a friend of mine sent me a little bit of what her experiences. Um and we can hear a little bit about how she has dealt with college coming from two perspectives. Hi, My name's Cassie Flaw and I m pursuing a bachelor's of science and sustainability as well as a certificate and bio mimicry. So kind of a big move all the way to Tempe, Arizona. You know, at first I was scared about making friends, meeting new people, but honestly s you makes it easy. There's so many cool clubs, you conjoined like I am a part of the campus student sustainability initiative, a swell as the school's sustainability academy. I've also done a lot of other cool extracurriculars, like harvesting the dates from the date palms on campus. It offers so many unique opportunities and you have so many cool experiences, especially with the school sustainability. I have met some of the clues people that I've ever met in my life and made so many good friends. You know, it's just a very welcoming environment. Everybody is so eager to learn and to make a difference and also to have fun. You know, the workload. Of course, it's quite a bit I probably of homework most nights, but that's just regular college life. If you just give your best effort and actually care about your studies, you will be totally fine. It's completely doable, and a issue is really unique because we're always striving to do better. We're always striving to be better, and that is why we're number one in innovation for five years in a row. So I guess to close up this video, I just want to say that some advice I would give to my senior self is to keep staying true to who you are, because you will become the best version of yourself.