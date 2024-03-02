The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I wanted to talk about some of the things that I'm involved in. So what? That ISS is basically I teach a class thw PC or no one, which is the introductory course for all freshmen to take. So you'll be taking in your first year with a facilitator, and I could be one of them. Like, that mentor mentee relationship, and you can ask all your suits questions during that time. You want a lot of things that resume Bill resume and cover letter building out a network Well made things. All these All these resource is that you wouldn't think are important but actually really help in the end. It's really interesting because a student is teaching it, so yeah, that is something I'm involved in. I wanted to share it just because it's very interesting And you will be one of the students, Possibly he decided to join s you and you're a business major.