Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Auburn University (AU) Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

01:24
Models at mommas!
Keoshia McGhee Food
Halloween Night I went to the original Momma Goldberg's Deli with a few members from the AU modeling board! Momma Goldberg's is a very popular spot right off of campus! They have desserts, sandwiches, nachos, beer, and more! Check it out!
03:12
Funniest meal plan description ever!
Keoshia McGhee Food
Foy Hall is a common hall for students to come and eat with different selections for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. As you will see in the video there is a hilarious description of our meal plan brought to you by my friends.
01:24
Chicks love chicken salad
Keoshia McGhee Food
Chicken Salad Chicken is a recent addition to Auburn sitting right outside of Foy !

Auburn University (AU) Chicken Salad Chick

01:24
Chicks love chicken salad
Keoshia McGhee Food
Chicken Salad Chicken is a recent addition to Auburn sitting right outside of Foy !

Auburn University (AU) Foy Dining Commons

03:12
Funniest meal plan description ever!
Keoshia McGhee Food
Foy Hall is a common hall for students to come and eat with different selections for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. As you will see in the video there is a hilarious description of our meal plan brought to you by my friends.

Auburn University (AU) Momma Goldberg's Deli

01:24
Models at mommas!
Keoshia McGhee Food
Halloween Night I went to the original Momma Goldberg's Deli with a few members from the AU modeling board! Momma Goldberg's is a very popular spot right off of campus! They have desserts, sandwiches, nachos, beer, and more! Check it out!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved