Auburn University (AU) Dining & Food
Models at mommas!
Halloween Night I went to the original Momma Goldberg's Deli with a few members from the AU modeling board! Momma Goldberg's is a very popular spot right off of campus! They have desserts, sandwiches, nachos, beer, and more! Check it out!
Funniest meal plan description ever!
Foy Hall is a common hall for students to come and eat with different selections for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. As you will see in the video there is a hilarious description of our meal plan brought to you by my friends.