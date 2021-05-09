Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania
2024 Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 90.0% of freshman live on campus at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania ?
What type of housing does Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania , and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|71.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|18.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|11.0
What are the dorms like at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania ?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania feel like home!
- Honeysuckle Student Apartments Dorm at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania
- 599 E 7th St Dorm at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania
- 525 E 2nd St Dorm at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania
- Kehr Union Dorm at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania
- Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Dorm at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania
- 400 E 2nd St Dorm at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania
- E 2nd St Dorm at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania
- Bloomsburg University Entrance Dorm at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania
- 50 E Main St Dorm at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania
- Scranton Commons Dorm at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania
What are the dimensions of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania dorm rooms?
The Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
