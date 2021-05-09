What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 90.0% of freshman live on campus at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania ?

What type of housing does Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania , and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms true 71.0 Women's Dorms true - Men's Dorms true - Sorority Housing true - Fraternity Housing true - Single-student Apartments true 18.0 Married Student Apartments true - Special Houses for Disable Students true - Special Houses for International Students true - Cooperative Houses true - Other Housing Type true 11.0

What are the dorms like at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania dorm rooms?

The Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours: