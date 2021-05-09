Sign Up
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania

2024 Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 90.0% of freshman live on campus at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania ?

What type of housing does Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania , and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 71.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 18.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 11.0

What are the dorms like at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania dorm rooms?

The Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

05:45
Anthony's residence hall tour
Bloomsburg Admissions Dorms
Tour Lycoming Hall with Tour Guide Anthony!
01:44
Residence hall tour
Bloomsburg Admissions Dorms
Take a tour of Northumberland Hall into current Freshman students Taylor and Kristen's decorated home away from home!
07:31
Bloomsburg university cribs! soltz hall suite
Bloomsburg Admissions Dorms
Get a tour of a Bloomsburg University Super Suite! You can jump up to suite-style living your second year of living on campus, but this time, in STYLE! Join Tour guide Sofia as she tells you everything you need to know about Soltz Suites!
01:28
What a community assistant is at bloomsburg university!
Bloomsburg Admissions Dorms
Watch this video to meet one of Bloomsburg's Core CA's and learn what they do.
01:51
Montgomery place apartments tour
Bloomsburg Admissions Dorms
Here is a tour of my 2 bedroom apartment on Upper Campus!
04:04
How to pick roommates!
Bloomsburg Admissions Dorms
Here's HOW TO on your housing application to choose your roommate!
01:48
Husky hot spots: on-campus housing compilation
Bloomsburg Admissions Dorms
Explore a quick compilation of some of our housing options at BU!
06:46
On campus living
Ryan Landry Dorms
Topics: How to find a roommate | A tour of the average residence hall room | How to make your room feel like home | Benefits to living on-campus | Meal plan – dining habits as a student living on campus | How to decorate your room | Living in Soltz Hall | Tour of an apartment in Soltz Hall
04:00
Dorm life
Gita Mukundan Dorms
Hello guys! Today's video is all about dorm life and what it is like to be living on campus during your freshman year! Hope you enjoy!

