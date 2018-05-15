SUNY College at Geneseo
2024 SUNY Geneseo Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 98.0% of freshman live on campus at SUNY Geneseo?
What type of housing does SUNY Geneseo provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at SUNY Geneseo, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|100.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at SUNY College at Geneseo?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, SUNY College at Geneseo dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of SUNY College at Geneseo, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make SUNY College at Geneseo feel like home!
What are the dimensions of SUNY College at Geneseo dorm rooms?
The SUNY College at Geneseo dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of SUNY College at Geneseo on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and SUNY College at Geneseo likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
