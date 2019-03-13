Sign Up
Pace University-New York (PU)

2024 Pace University-New York (PU) Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 73.0% of freshman live on campus at Pace University-New York (PU)?

What type of housing does Pace University-New York (PU) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Pace University-New York (PU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Pace University-New York (PU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Pace University-New York (PU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Pace University-New York (PU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Pace University-New York (PU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Pace University-New York (PU) dorm rooms?

The Pace University-New York (PU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Pace University-New York (PU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Pace University-New York (PU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

03:33
Pace university dorm tour!
Ciara Negron Dorms
As said in the introduction, Ciara is a commuter who spends a lot of her time on campus but by being a commuter that means she does not have a dorm so her good friend Colleen gives you a walk through of a 33 Beekman, one of the many dorms at Pace University

