Boston College (BC) Dining & Food
01:20
Mckenna shows you around 'the rat'
'The Rat' is the nickname for the Dining Hall that is in the basement of Lyons. Don't be alarmed, it has nothing to do with the cleanliness of the place, they actually just redid it so it is one of the nicest places to eat on campus. This place uses normal dining hall meal plan money and you can either get a snack such as muffins, cereal or chips, or you can get a salad made to order. You can also get different flavored coffee that people really love.
01:21
Mckenna explains how the meal plan works at bc
The meal plan at BC is price based, so you start out with $2500 on your normal meal plan money and that amount is mandatory if you're living on campus as a freshman and a sophomore. You pay for everything as it is priced, so it's not a system where you swipe into the dining hall and can eat all that you want, you need to pay for each thing you get. So, this money will work at all the main dining halls on campus as well as in the Rat (a dining hall in Lyons Hall), as well as at Eagles in Mac, and Addies in Lower. You also will have $175 that you can refill for other places on campus where you can buy coffee. If you have extra meal plan money at the end of the fall semester it will transfer over for the next semester but not for the next year, so spend whatever money you can.
01:07
Mckenna walks you through corcoran commons
This is Corcoran Commons, commonly known as 'lower'. This is the dining hall on Lower campus that many of the Sophomores will use as well as the juniors and seniors that have a meal plan. This dining hall is said to be better than others, but it is pretty similar aside from having 'Addie's' upstairs. This is an entirely student-run section of the dining hall where they will serve healthy food options all on your normal meal plan money.
00:45
Mckenna takes you through eagles
Eagles is on the Second Floor of McElroy which has a bookstore on the first floor and a dining hall that is open always on the third floor. Eagles is only open during the week from 11-4, but they have the best food to get for lunch with your friends. You can make your own salads here, sandwiches, paninis, and grain bowls. They're a great healthy option for lunch, but the lines do get pretty long so definitely carve out time in your day if you're planning on stopping by for a bite to eat.
01:25
Mckenna takes you through the chocolate bar and the stokes walkway
The Chocolate Bar is one of the places on BC's campus that you can go to get lattes and other espresso drinks. They have some of the best coffee of Bc's campus so definetly check it our if you're a coffee lover like I am. Upstairs, in between Stokes North and South, there is a walkway and it has comfortable seating and a beautiful view of campus. Its a great place to go if you need to do your homework and conveniently located so that if you need a pick me up while studying, you can run down to the Chocolate Bar.
01:07
01:21
01:20
00:45
