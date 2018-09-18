When is the best time to visit Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)?

Visiting Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Bowling Green as well. Remember that Bowling Green is also catering to 13900 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)?

The Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend.

What do families do in Bowling Green when they visit Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Bowling Green. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Bowling Green.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

