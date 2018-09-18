Sign Up
Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)?

Visiting Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Bowling Green as well. Remember that Bowling Green is also catering to 13900 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)?

The Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Bowling Green. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Bowling Green at Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bowling Green at Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Bowling Green at Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)
  • Days inn at Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)
  • Best Western Falcon Plaza at Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)
  • Hampton Inn Bowling Green at Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)
  • Best Motel at Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)

What do families do in Bowling Green when they visit Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Bowling Green. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Bowling Green.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Meet tay! welcome to bgsu!
Campus
Tay welcomes you to BGSU! We are an in-town residential campus with 19,000 students, including 2,500 students at our Firelands location. We have students from all 50 states and 70 countries. 20% of our entering class are ethnic and racial minority students. 900 full-time faculty, 80% of them with the highest degree in their field, work to bring us the best education possible every day. With nearly 325 student organizations and a wide range of service learning opportunities, cultural, and special events, students have a wide variety of options to belong, stand out, and go far!
01:12
Falcon football frenzy!
The BGSU Falcons face off against Eastern Kentucky University. Featuring the Falcon Marching Band, who invited local area high schools to play songs from Spongebob and our fight song, Ay Ziggy Zoomba! The Falcons defeated EKU and brought home a victory for BG!
03:01
Exploring olscamp hall!
Academics
Olscamp Hall is an amazing place to learn. It's centrally located on campus and features interactive learning classrooms with lots of ways to teach and learn. Just about every BGSU student will have a class here at least once. From the largest lecture halls to the smallest micro-classrooms, Olscamp has something for just about everyone. Don't forget to stop by Dunkin Donuts before you leave!
01:34
International relations class with chris!
Academics
I go to my 9:30 a.m. class on Tuesdays and Thursdays with my friend, Chris. It is taught in a medium-sized lecture hall. We learn about global politics, international governments, trade, war, and theory on how countries cooperate or don't cooperate. Our professor is from Austria, and it's really cool to work with someone from another country!
03:41
Lunch at the oaks!
Food
The Oaks is our largest all-you-care-to-eat, swipe-accepting dining facility. In this video, I also explain how BGSU's meal plan works, and the food-related services offered to on-campus students. We have licensed dieticians, options for vegans and vegetarians, and Elimin8 in Carillon Dining Facility which eliminates the top 8 most popular food allergies. The Oaks also offers a Teaching Kitchen that hosts cooking classes for students.
04:20
Welcome to the wolfe center!
Campus
The Wolfe Center for the Arts is home to the theater and film departments at BGSU. I spend a lot of time here as a film major, and I love that I get to take so many classes in this beautiful building. It has some of the best views of anywhere in Bowling Green. It also houses the Eva Marie Saint black box theater and the Thomas and Marie Donnell theater. One of the coolest parts about the Wolfe Center is the film lab, where film majors get to rent equipment for their projects.
03:26
Welcome to kuhlin center!
Academics
The Kuhlin Center is a brand new building on campus that is home to our school of Journalism, Communications, Media Production and Studies, Video Communication Technology, and many more! We have state of the art audio and video production facilities that also double as classrooms. As a double minor in Media Production and Studies and Communications, I spend a lot of time in the Kuhlin Center. It's really cool to be able to learn and use the facilities in such a high-tech building.
09:06
Room tour with tay!
Dorms
Check out my room in the double suite at Founders Hall. I share this room with my roommate Lexi and give you a few tips on what to keep in your room at college!
06:40
Founders residence hall!
Dorms
Check out Founders Hall, the residence hall I've been lucky enough to call home for 2 years. We are home to both the Honors College and the Honors Learning Community. We have a lot to offer, like free laundry, a pool table, a ping pong table, music rooms, a kitchen, and a 24 hour computer lab.
03:38
Advice on finding a roommate
Dorms
Before you begin your roommate search, watch this for a couple of tips on how you can both have the best experience possible!
