Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Brandeis International Business School Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Brandeis International Business School tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 16 tour videos for Brandeis International Business School, so you can expect to spend between 48 to 80 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Brandeis International Business School and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Brandeis International Business School tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Brandeis International Business School tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Brandeis International Business School in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Waltham, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Brandeis International Business School, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Waltham weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Brandeis International Business School website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Brandeis International Business School tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Brandeis International Business School starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Brandeis International Business School students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Waltham if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Brandeis International Business School admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Brandeis International Business School?

Below is a list of every Brandeis International Business School building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Brandeis International Business School tour?

All CampusReel tours for Brandeis International Business School include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Brandeis International Business School students!

What is city Waltham, MA like?

Waltham is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Brandeis International Business School.

Who are the tour guides for Brandeis International Business School on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Brandeis International Business School. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Brandeis International Business School tours:

Brandeis International Business School, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Brandeis International Business School is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Waltham and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Brandeis International Business School in person.

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:04
Meghna - welcome
Meghna Manohar Interview
My name is Meghna Manohar and I'm a BA/MA ambassador from Brandeis's International Business School. Check out this video to get to know me a little better!
01:36
Meghna - brandeis field projects
Meghna Manohar Academics
Hi! This is Meghna Manohar, a BA/MA ambassador from Brandeis's International Business School. In this video, I talk about field projects - a semester long group project where you're partnered with a real life company to solve a problem.
01:47
Selim - waltham
Selim Blliku
A brief description of the surrounding area of Brandeis University.
02:27
Meghna - brandeis career center
Meghna Manohar Interview
Hi! This is Meghna a BA/MA ambassador for Brandeis International Business School. In this video I talk about one of my favorite aspects of the business school, the Career Strategies and Engagement Center!
01:19
Meghna - brandeis faculty
Meghna Manohar Academics
Hi! My name is Meghna and I'm a BA/MA ambassador at Brandeis International Business School. In this video I talk about our amazing faculty!
01:50
Tita - welcome
Massan Attiopou Campus
The MBA program of Brandeis International Business School offers a unique opportunity to specialize in up to 2 fields.
02:04
Ishan-intro
Twama Nambili Interview
Meet Ishan!
02:04
Santoshi- intro
Santoshi Kumari Kotni Interview
Meet Santoshi, a masters student at Brandeis
00:55
Meghna - brandeis scholarships
Meghna Manohar Academics
In this video, I talk about scholarship process and the scholarships available for Brandeis's International Business School.
01:54
Why brandeis?
Demo Account Campus
Why Brandeis?
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved